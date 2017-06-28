If Starbucks workers who were reportedly triggered by a customer’s Trump t-shirt would have kept their mockery to themselves they might have been able to avoid an ensuing MEGA-triggering:

This is what happens when you forget to patent your protest technologyhttps://t.co/l6NIqfLNYH — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 28, 2017

At 11: Pres. Trump supporters stage a sit in at a CLT Starbucks, after a customer says she was mocked by baristas for wearing a Trump shirt pic.twitter.com/Uirq7RC2WS — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) June 27, 2017

BACKFIRE alert:

A group of Republicans turned the tables on a Charlotte Starbucks Saturday, after its staff was accused of mocking a customer for wearing a Donald Trump tee-shirt. Starting at 2 p.m., more than 50 T-shirt wearing Trump backers staged a peaceful gathering at the Dilworth coffee house, filling chairs, tables and even the parking lot at one point. The group told TV station Fox 46 the sit-in was a little tense at the beginning, when a throng of people filed through the door. But the mood lightened as more and more people ordered coffee using the names of different members of the Trump cabinet, including Mike Pence and Jeff Sessions.

From Fox46:

“They shouted out build a wall and shoved a drink at me and then all the Barista’s in the back started cracking up laughing,” Kayla Hart said.

The ensuing response from Trump supporters filled the Starbucks with triggers for The Resistance:

Hello 911 this is Starbucks there's a bunch of protesters here quietly buying coffee

"What's the problem?"

Their hats are icky — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 28, 2017

when cons protest, we buy stuff from the protested. When progs protest, they shut down the protested.https://t.co/BL3RCFwx7m — illegalDeetz (@tahDeetz) June 28, 2017

If I had to chose between Antifa protesters and these guys, I'd pick these guys https://t.co/lThjTxQHRD — Graeme Menzies (@GraemeMenzies) June 28, 2017

The difference between a Republican and Democrat protest? The GOP customers actually pay for service. https://t.co/UO3Bfm1TWi — Sam Valley (@SamValley) June 28, 2017

Peaceful, respectful protest making a reasonable point without threats or demands. What a concept! https://t.co/geQBVRvoIp — Jack Richard (@JackMRichard) June 28, 2017

You mean they didn't smash all the windows and burn it down? — Deep Threat (@DeeepThreat) June 28, 2017

Go figure!