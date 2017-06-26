@NARAL is tweeting quite the extensive critique of the Senate GOP’s health care bill, but this one is going to send heads to desks everywhere:

3) If women stopped having babies, the economy would quite literally crumble. Good maternity care is in everyone’s best interest. — NARAL (@NARAL) June 26, 2017

Just WOW.

Are you effing kidding me? Holy self-awareness fail, Batman. Your entire existence is based on killing babies. https://t.co/OUIoebpZgL — Bella (@Hella_Right) June 26, 2017

That was as shameless as it gets.