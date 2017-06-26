The Supreme Court will hear the Trump administration’s “travel ban” appeal in the future, and until then it will be implemented:
SCOTUS set a hearing on the administration's travel ban. Until then the executive order will largely go into effect. https://t.co/H49zS4L8nA
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2017
The ruling shows that a certain tactic is not going unnoticed by the Court:
Supreme Court, writing unanimously in the travel ban case, is wise to how liberal activist groups operate pic.twitter.com/Nu97q4omkY
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 26, 2017
SCOTUS is on to you, progressive activists!
Great job, #SCOTUS, for realizing what the next step would be for liberal activists groups! #TravelBan #MAGA https://t.co/9PYgSw8ygY
— KG (@KGforTrump) June 26, 2017
This is a pretty specific blocking/leftist tactics. #gorsuch 's presence being felt?!
— Janice (@jskielb3) June 26, 2017
Wow. Knocking out loopholes…..interesting. https://t.co/H68zJTXF6m
— Ashvin Lad (@ashvinlad) June 26, 2017
#SCOTUS nails it, #Leftist activists abuse the system https://t.co/KHqd5PyDXe
— Adam Smith b1723 (@TheLoyalTen) June 26, 2017
😂😂 Well spotted and well-closed lib loophole.
— All Hearing Ear (@1AllHearingEar) June 26, 2017
This is very perceptive of the Court. https://t.co/n3lrkf6Z4f
— Robert (@_robertsh) June 26, 2017
Very wise. The Refugee resettlement industry is big business for liberal activist groups https://t.co/FvmFxc37Qg
— Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) June 26, 2017