This aged beautifully https://t.co/ho6CX9u90A — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) June 26, 2017

Maybe the above tweet should have been been preceded by a “sarcasm alert,” but Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tweet from a couple weeks ago crumbled just a little bit more today:

In a matchup between @realDonaldTrump’s #MuslimBan & the Constitution, my money’s on the Constitution every time. The 9th Circuit agrees. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2017

The Supreme Court earlier, in a 9-0 ruling, lifted lower courts’ stays on President Trump’s executive order on travel from certain countries and will hear the case at a later date. Not exactly the smackdown Warren put her money on:

Wonder how she feels now with scotus unanimous decision..hmmm the constitution overrides bias 9th circuit https://t.co/XzvUsc67oS — Dave (@Driley2015) June 26, 2017

9th Circuit is filled with Liberal Activists, there was no doubt that @SCOTUS would rule in favor of #TravelBan , UNANIMOUSLY. https://t.co/muCnse6Y2w — Randy Brister (@RandalBrister) June 26, 2017

Someone should let @SenWarren know the Constitution won today! 🤣🤣 Should someone so clueless to constitutional law be in government? 🤔 https://t.co/zuhqaa6DQp — Often Ignored Truth (@More_Truth_Now) June 26, 2017