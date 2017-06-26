Maybe the above tweet should have been been preceded by a “sarcasm alert,” but Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s tweet from a couple weeks ago crumbled just a little bit more today:

The Supreme Court earlier, in a 9-0 ruling, lifted lower courts’ stays on President Trump’s executive order on travel from certain countries and will hear the case at a later date. Not exactly the smackdown Warren put her money on:

