Wow. The condescension here could be cut with a knife. Also, she’s flat out lying. https://t.co/CpFPeSr9ZE
— Heather (@hboulware) June 26, 2017
This is very untrue and stupid and insulting. https://t.co/D5PN4qZRZf
— Dave S (@jackblowsgoats) June 26, 2017
Huffington Post political reporter Jennifer Bendery, not unlike Nancy Pelosi, has some newfound concerns about alleged health care bill lies:
I've covered Congress 10+ years and I don't think I've seen a bigger, more dangerous lie outta there than on this GOP Trumpcare bill.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 25, 2017
What about Obamacare? That was a big lie
— Conservative_Menace (@Uictoria33) June 25, 2017
And here’s that explanation:
Some ppl couldn't keep old plans (dumb Obama claim) but those were subpar plans + ACA didn't actively *take away* healthcare from millions
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 25, 2017
Oh really?
Who determines if they're "sub par?"
The government. And that's the problem. Consumers liked those plans. They were taken away. https://t.co/Tn0qwxOFMC
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 26, 2017
When did Obama say "we'll decide if you're on a dumb plan or not"?
— Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) June 26, 2017
Oh please. Don't tell me my insurance was subpar. It paid what I needed it for! This is just a lie perp by #ACA cult-followers. #obamacare
— WonderWomanToo🇺🇸 (@7lifeisart) June 26, 2017
If my low-premium, zero-deductible plan was "subpar," I'd love to know what par is. https://t.co/8r4bWgSLqV
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2017
I liked my "sub-par" plan. Had reasonable premium and few hundred/yr deductible and could see any Dr we wanted! Ocare is a failure! https://t.co/56pjIPik2N
— Joe (@JoeC1776) June 26, 2017
You keep making this claim, and yet I keep seeing people who lost their plans saying they weren't subpar. https://t.co/5r9LmtEL0P
— SAJ (@GFVAMom) June 26, 2017
Sub par plans that free people in a free country bought in a free market. But you know better.
— Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) June 26, 2017
And then the Democrats came along and “saved” people from those “subpar” plans:
My “subpar” plan was affordable and covered what I needed. Now I have one that covers stuff I don’t need and costs 3X more. https://t.co/CpFPeSr9ZE
— Heather (@hboulware) June 26, 2017
How did anybody know what they “needed” until the Democrats came along?
And 2014’s “Lie of the Year” was just a “dumb Obama claim”?
Republicans "lie" while Obama made "dumb claims" that proved completely false but for good reasons you guys pic.twitter.com/QKpio4Hu3i
— Mat (@sunnyright) June 26, 2017
Ugh.