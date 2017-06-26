Wow. The condescension here could be cut with a knife. Also, she’s flat out lying. https://t.co/CpFPeSr9ZE — Heather (@hboulware) June 26, 2017

This is very untrue and stupid and insulting. https://t.co/D5PN4qZRZf — Dave S (@jackblowsgoats) June 26, 2017

Huffington Post political reporter Jennifer Bendery, not unlike Nancy Pelosi, has some newfound concerns about alleged health care bill lies:

I've covered Congress 10+ years and I don't think I've seen a bigger, more dangerous lie outta there than on this GOP Trumpcare bill. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 25, 2017

What about Obamacare? That was a big lie — Conservative_Menace (@Uictoria33) June 25, 2017

And here’s that explanation:

Some ppl couldn't keep old plans (dumb Obama claim) but those were subpar plans + ACA didn't actively *take away* healthcare from millions — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) June 25, 2017

Oh really?

Who determines if they're "sub par?" The government. And that's the problem. Consumers liked those plans. They were taken away. https://t.co/Tn0qwxOFMC — RBe (@RBPundit) June 26, 2017

When did Obama say "we'll decide if you're on a dumb plan or not"? — Mrs_Pinky85 (@mrs_pinky85) June 26, 2017

Oh please. Don't tell me my insurance was subpar. It paid what I needed it for! This is just a lie perp by #ACA cult-followers. #obamacare — WonderWomanToo🇺🇸 (@7lifeisart) June 26, 2017

If my low-premium, zero-deductible plan was "subpar," I'd love to know what par is. https://t.co/8r4bWgSLqV — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2017

I liked my "sub-par" plan. Had reasonable premium and few hundred/yr deductible and could see any Dr we wanted! Ocare is a failure! https://t.co/56pjIPik2N — Joe (@JoeC1776) June 26, 2017

You keep making this claim, and yet I keep seeing people who lost their plans saying they weren't subpar. https://t.co/5r9LmtEL0P — SAJ (@GFVAMom) June 26, 2017

Sub par plans that free people in a free country bought in a free market. But you know better. — Jeremy Avery (@therealjavery) June 26, 2017

And then the Democrats came along and “saved” people from those “subpar” plans:

My “subpar” plan was affordable and covered what I needed. Now I have one that covers stuff I don’t need and costs 3X more. https://t.co/CpFPeSr9ZE — Heather (@hboulware) June 26, 2017

How did anybody know what they “needed” until the Democrats came along?

And 2014’s “Lie of the Year” was just a “dumb Obama claim”?

Republicans "lie" while Obama made "dumb claims" that proved completely false but for good reasons you guys pic.twitter.com/QKpio4Hu3i — Mat (@sunnyright) June 26, 2017

Ugh.