Actress Alyssa Milano reminded Sen. Ted Cruz that he was “not invited” to her hug therapy session after the loss of Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia left liberals depressed. Milano included this tweet in her lecture to the Texas senator:

.@tedcruz but anytime you want to get together to talk about your duty to your constituents, I'd love to chat. People before party. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 22, 2017

Oh really?

He actually serves in, works in, and for 40 years has lived in Texas — but you know better than he does about that state. https://t.co/J9GfbWXBFk — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) June 23, 2017

Boom! It’s almost like lefty celebs don’t understand why going to other states to lecture voters can be so counterproductive for the Dems.

Are we tired of her yet? Doesn't she have bankruptcy proceedings to attend to or something? — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 23, 2017