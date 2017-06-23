Reading the first Gorsuch dissent got me like 😍 https://t.co/mf7fMdpbd3
Liberals were unhappy with Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, and now they might be even more triggered by what Gorsuch considers a feature instead of a bug in regards to the Constitution:
Gorsuch's 1st dissent:
"the difficulty of making new laws isn't some bug … it's the point of the design, the better to preserve liberty" pic.twitter.com/mZu5gRwsWO
Well put!
Something the repulsive left fails to grasp
They literally do think it's a flaw that needs fixing
Liberals expressing disagreement need only be reminded of former President Obama’s “elections have consequences” quote.
My man-crush on Justice Gorsuch only grows.
https://t.co/qAUQ3yYFvr
Huh. How did we get a SupCo Justice whose writing is so easy to understand? https://t.co/cQcix3q8Oo
GP Hey, @molratty, I think I'm in love. https://t.co/TBvkoyD9rP
I haven't read the dissent to see how he applied this idea, but I like the quote here. https://t.co/t5fDDht0UE
It's beautiful. Truly mean that. I'm thankful we found another that could write this way about the simplicity & beauty of the process.
…excellent! …no legislating from the bench…
Our 1st favorite justice tweeting about our 2nd favorite. Is that like some kind of wall break? https://t.co/uNXzmZdWwJ
Would've been better in a majority opinion ☹️ https://t.co/sfwGqQocJL
