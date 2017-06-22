Donna accusing Jeh Johnson of lying under oath. https://t.co/OGrthrDexR — cd Book (@BookCd) June 22, 2017

As we told you yesterday, former Director of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson testified before a House committee, and his comments weren’t flattering to certain former DNC personnel:

Former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson just NUKED Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the MSM on the 2016 election https://t.co/Tkt8bFwtkx — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 21, 2017

Former DNC head Donna Brazile, who has herself demonstrated that she can be truth-challenged, fired back at Johnson and basically said he was lying. The first one contains a typo that provided amusement for some:

As the former Chair of the DNC, I have nothing but the utmost respect for former Sect Jeh Johnson, but her got it wrong today. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 21, 2017

DHS reach out to DNC in August 2016. DHS waited months after the hack was already public and offered their services. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 21, 2017

The DNC & FBI had already worked to close the intrusion. We got DHS what it wanted – we gave a detailed report on what happened at DNC. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 21, 2017

DHS was in touch with the DNC and we received a detailed briefing on the situation with the voter registration systems. More to come…. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 21, 2017

As the former Chair, I am grateful for all the assistance we received from various federal agencies. I know DNC will continue to cooperate. — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) June 21, 2017

Well in that case:

Why did you have to step down? — Kato (@tharealkato) June 21, 2017

Who are people to believe?

Maybe, and this is just a thought from a deplorable, you should say that under oath. https://t.co/B6z3QRo81v — Chuck Finley (@Jim_Gilman) June 22, 2017

Seems like the Obama administration was incompetent. Allowed Russian hacking, failed to help DNC on a timely basis, hid info from public… https://t.co/Mr5gDOCGG7 — CJ🇺🇸 (@Meeeedge) June 22, 2017

Wasn’t he under oath? Are you saying he perjured himself? Have you ever perjured yourself? 😯 — Chuck (@cfiterman) June 21, 2017

Two sentences, four lies. Talent. DNC didn't work w/FBI, there was no intrusion, DNC report was Crowdstrike BS, DHS said it got nothing. https://t.co/t0vw1qYEyj — TruthInGovernment (@TruthinGov2016) June 21, 2017

How many lies can you fit in a tweet? https://t.co/vorCOY9XoG — Helen 🌹 (@Hcho72) June 21, 2017

Either you are a liar or DHS. My bet is its you. https://t.co/blb1iYSVL7 — Demetri Papazoglakis (@bad_robot_57) June 22, 2017

He was under OATH!! Be tell us how he perjured himself https://t.co/72rM6bgrWS — Hans Karlsson (@HansKarlsson14) June 21, 2017

Maybe you should have given Jeh the questions before the hearing. #Caring https://t.co/ftj0JOTwe4 — Ignatius Bricker (@Ig_Bricker) June 21, 2017

