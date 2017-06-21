Get your narrative glasses on, folks: 1) “It shouldn’t have been this close.”

2) “The rain depressed Dem turnout.”

3) “Voter suppression." — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 20, 2017

Of the above list of options, we’re currently at #2, as evidenced by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last night:

Maddow: Did Bad Weather Have "Partisan Implications" In Georgia Special Election? https://t.co/oXUJPefHlv pic.twitter.com/nOsJiAb2aR — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) June 21, 2017

Video: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is already blaming the weather on possibly poor turnout for @Ossoff. Liberal blame game in full effect #GA06 pic.twitter.com/H1PxWykMLx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 21, 2017

Obligatory:

Even rain is partisan in the progressive world. When you don’t have Russia to blame, there’s always bad weather:

What a joke she is. It rained on Republicans too! LOL — Patricia m. Schurr (@Patriot1361) June 21, 2017

.@maddow will be joining .@KeithOlbermann soon broadcasting from his Mother’s basement. — John Bender (@JohnBender2016) June 21, 2017

Stay tuned!