Get your narrative glasses on, folks:
1) “It shouldn’t have been this close.”
2) “The rain depressed Dem turnout.”
3) “Voter suppression."
— Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 20, 2017
Of the above list of options, we’re currently at #2, as evidenced by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last night:
Maddow: Did Bad Weather Have "Partisan Implications" In Georgia Special Election? https://t.co/oXUJPefHlv pic.twitter.com/nOsJiAb2aR
— RCP Video (@rcpvideo) June 21, 2017
Video: MSNBC's Rachel Maddow is already blaming the weather on possibly poor turnout for @Ossoff. Liberal blame game in full effect #GA06 pic.twitter.com/H1PxWykMLx
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 21, 2017
Obligatory:
Lean Forward! https://t.co/76alnwZZiI
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) June 21, 2017
Even rain is partisan in the progressive world. When you don’t have Russia to blame, there’s always bad weather:
What a joke she is. It rained on Republicans too! LOL
— Patricia m. Schurr (@Patriot1361) June 21, 2017
@exposeliberals @rcpvideo Investigative journalism at its finest.
— Kate B (@kateb722) June 21, 2017
.@maddow will be joining .@KeithOlbermann soon broadcasting from his Mother’s basement.
— John Bender (@JohnBender2016) June 21, 2017
Stay tuned!