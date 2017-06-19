Sarah Huckabee Sanders might be assuming the primary role of leading the daily press briefing at the White House, as Sean Spicer is reportedly moving soon to a more behind the scenes role:
BREAKING: Spicer will likely no longer handle daily press duties, will instead oversee @POTUS admin's communications https://t.co/qcBbzCAEJW pic.twitter.com/1opogjnb5u
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2017
BREAKING: The White House is reportedly weighing a new role for Press Sec. Sean Spicer https://t.co/6OSscXvHYy pic.twitter.com/3iyYemptWI
— Bloomberg (@business) June 19, 2017
And you know what’s going to be of primary concern for some:
Darn, @melissamccarthy is out of work. Wonder who they get next at #WhiteHouse and #SNL #news https://t.co/q2ufQ5zwfu
— Kathryn Forgach (@kaforgach) June 19, 2017
Looks like @PressSec Sean Spicer is out. I hope @melissamccarthy doesn't end her SNL skits… https://t.co/IIczH2PrbC
— Mike Brooks (@MikeBrooksOKC) June 19, 2017
FUCK! This means no more Spicey in Saterday Night Live. https://t.co/T4LBL2lO1m
— Haxis of Evil (@petrakramer) June 19, 2017