Rhode Island teacher Nikos Giannopoulos was named that state’s “Teacher of the Year.” A few weeks ago Giannopoulos was among teachers to visit the White House and he recently received his photo with the president:

Giannopoulos, who teaches 11th and 12th graders at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts in Woonsocket, visited the White House with other teacher of the year winners in April. He received the photo of his moment with Trump this week and immediately posted it to Facebook.

Here the teacher’s photo with Trump:

The Resistance thought it was a “win”:

Trending

But was it as big of a deal as The Resistance made it out to be? Not really:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpgay rightsGay Teacher of the YearLBGTNikos Giannopoulos