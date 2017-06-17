Rhode Island teacher Nikos Giannopoulos was named that state’s “Teacher of the Year.” A few weeks ago Giannopoulos was among teachers to visit the White House and he recently received his photo with the president:

Giannopoulos, who teaches 11th and 12th graders at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts in Woonsocket, visited the White House with other teacher of the year winners in April. He received the photo of his moment with Trump this week and immediately posted it to Facebook.

Here the teacher’s photo with Trump:

Rhode Island teacher of the year wears LGBTQ pin in photo with Trump https://t.co/t2o6qMkFuY pic.twitter.com/uiNzWaMkT2 — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2017

The Resistance thought it was a “win”:

The fabulous fan seems like a little extra rub in the face to Trump. — LaTrese Prince 💕🍒 (@LaTresePrince) June 17, 2017

trump kinda leaning away from him. you think pence told him he might catch GAY from him? — Timo El Hombre Lobo (@chillipope) June 17, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/rL3dXEY74P — Lady Bolton 💀 (@itsthelittlebee) June 17, 2017

If ever a picture deserved a retweet! Rhode Island hero of the year! https://t.co/odTQxhdjbd — Country For Sale (@bridgespls) June 17, 2017

Epic trolling and the first time I've seen Melania smile, I mean a real smile. DJT looks a tad awkward with the leaning away. https://t.co/VfIXiZYVqP — soren knudsen (@OldKnudsen) June 17, 2017

Not all heroes wear capes.

Some wear what they came to slay in. https://t.co/4e3zGiZtGm — J. Dylan Sandifer (@jdylan901) June 17, 2017

But was it as big of a deal as The Resistance made it out to be? Not really:

Guess it was safe for him in the White House. Sure messes up the narrative… https://t.co/Y6kmxwIg21 — Dan Tearno (@dtearno) June 17, 2017

1st incoming president to support gay marriage & he still gets sh*t from leftists. — Keith Burton (@bbeekk321) June 17, 2017

What?! And wasn't sent away to an internment camp?! I hope you'll follow up on this. https://t.co/bQfRO52kU2 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) June 17, 2017

Whoa!! what? an LGBTQ pin in the Oval?! But Trump hates gays! oh wait, no he doesn't..another nothingburger story 😑 — KJUK (@KJay78) June 17, 2017

Why does the left think this is a big deal? #Trump has no issue with the #LGBTQ community 😉😂 Some are so easy to fool, aren't they media. https://t.co/dlukn7KAsZ — Deplorable Robyn (@rossr122) June 17, 2017

And this is some sort of news because???? https://t.co/0vS9dVZolw — Odel Roo (@Odel_Roo) June 17, 2017

Whatevssss… @POTUS is damned for being intolerant then this happens and he's still wrong???? — Raymond Ramos (@r_aymondr) June 17, 2017

so what? Trump has made his support for gays known. He's also not a racist. Surprise, surprise. Leftist just gobble up propaganda — El Cidro (@ElCidius) June 17, 2017