Last year progressives cheered when then-President Obama loosened trade and other restrictions against Cuba. Obama celebrated in that country with Raul Castro:

Today President Trump is in Miami announcing a re-tightening of those restrictions, to the cheers of many in Miami’s Little Havana:

Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes was not only critical of Trump, but also those at his event supporting the move:

Here’s a great question:

It sounds like some people in Miami supporting Trump have already been “held accountable,” Mr. Rhodes:

Rhodes is in no position to be doing any legacy lecturing:

Perhaps Rhodes’ bitterness is showing just a tad.

Many Obama fans would no doubt appreciate a return to these days:

Here’s the best advice Rhodes will get today, courtesy of James Woods:

