I've never met a Cuban who didn't hate Castro but coastal white man always knows best. https://t.co/XgfaSKqXMl — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2017

Last year progressives cheered when then-President Obama loosened trade and other restrictions against Cuba. Obama celebrated in that country with Raul Castro:

Today President Trump is in Miami announcing a re-tightening of those restrictions, to the cheers of many in Miami’s Little Havana:

BREAKING: Trump announces changes to Obama-era Cuba policy, challenges Castro government to negotiate a better deal. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2017

Pres Trump revels in prolonged standing ovation as he takes stage to deliver speech on US-Cuba policy. pic.twitter.com/2nDJE5KX17 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 16, 2017

As he hails the courage of Cuban exiles and dissidents, Pres Trump gets a laugh when one of them shouts "four more years." pic.twitter.com/EzOHwKByrn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 16, 2017

Pres says Obama deal with Castro regime was misguided, and enriched only the Cuban Govt. "Now those days are over." pic.twitter.com/dRQkC5rTgz — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 16, 2017

Pres calls on Castro Regime to end abuse of dissidents, release all political prisoners, open Cuba to freedom & return US fugitives. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 16, 2017

Former Obama Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes was not only critical of Trump, but also those at his event supporting the move:

The few people in Miami enabling Trump in carrying out this charade should be embarrassed/ held accountable. He could care less about Cubans — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

Trump doesn't care about the human rights of the Cuban people and his policies will do nothing to help them. https://t.co/bXGnnZGJeh — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

Actual Cubans and HR orgs oppose Trump's policies. It's absurd that this retrograde approach to Cuba can be dressed up as support for HR. https://t.co/bXGnnZGJeh — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

It's tragic that some people in Fla are so determined to cling to a failed hardline on Cuba that they're hitching themselves to Donald Trump — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 16, 2017

Here’s a great question:

How should Cuban refugees who fled Castro's regime be "held accountable" for opposing Castro, Ben? Be specific. https://t.co/kcm1OrRneC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 16, 2017

It sounds like some people in Miami supporting Trump have already been “held accountable,” Mr. Rhodes:

Right, what would this woman know about anything? https://t.co/RyWTPDHdMs — GO PACK GO (@PeteScottPPool) June 16, 2017

In Miami, Trump invites a woman who "was imprisoned by the Castro regime 15 years ago" to join him on stage https://t.co/lRt9XLrmkL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 16, 2017

Rhodes is in no position to be doing any legacy lecturing:

So other than pallets of cash to gay-hating mullahs & leaving 4 Americans to die in Benghazi, how's that Legacy thing working out. https://t.co/8fgTChHrA3 — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) June 16, 2017

Dissidents are STILL being carried away in #Cuba, and all your former boss (Obama) did was pose in front of a Che Guevara mural. Ass. https://t.co/iXA0Zll42x — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 16, 2017

Ben's inner tyrant wants to hold people with differing opinions accountable: https://t.co/fb2YmESr9w — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) June 16, 2017

Would think Cuban exiles oppressed under Castro regime have at least some standing to speak out… https://t.co/fPLbe50tLq — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 16, 2017

"Listen to the people in Cuba under threat of government torture and murder if they speak out, how much they hate Trump" https://t.co/fxrmCukGgJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2017

Sure, human rights organizations oppose Trump more than Cuba's actual violations of human rights. Makes PERFECT sense. https://t.co/71wZSJvMJg — Brad Slager 🥃🎬🍸 (@MartiniShark) June 16, 2017

Guy who fed pliable journos B.S. to sell the Iran deal wants Trump supporters "held accountable". Good one. https://t.co/4jtOXcqoGX — Lake Bum (@dustopian) June 16, 2017

"Actual Cubans" I wasn't aware free speech was guaranteed in Cuba now. It's been punished there for decades. https://t.co/45qbF0kMtE — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) June 16, 2017

Man who concocted false stories to feed idiot reporters to help terriorist sponsors go nuclear is whining about accountability. https://t.co/2q7UbRiAZa — A Raised Cup (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 16, 2017

"The few people in Miami…" Ignorant and telling statement. Cuban American community despised Obama policy.https://t.co/CqroeM9pNw — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) June 16, 2017

Perhaps Rhodes’ bitterness is showing just a tad.

Many Obama fans would no doubt appreciate a return to these days:

Remember this Ben?? HAHA. The legacy of your corrupt boss @BarackObama is GONE! @realDonaldTrump is IN THA HOUSE!!#FreedomForCuba pic.twitter.com/6cUtiyJ8OS — Quinton Jackson (@alaskantexanQCT) June 16, 2017

Here’s the best advice Rhodes will get today, courtesy of James Woods: