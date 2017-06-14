After it was learned that the Alexandria gunman who shot several people during a congressional baseball practice had been a Bernie Sanders volunteer with anti-Trump and anti-Republican views, Politico’s Hadas Gold wrote about some reaction from the Right, as tweeted out by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Mentioned in the article is Donald Trump, Jr. slamming a performance of “Shakespeare in the Park” which features a staged Trump assassination which has led some sponsors to boycott.

Did the MSM in general denounce “rush to blame” reaction in the past? It’s not like they didn’t have the opportunity:

Concern about “rush to blame” seems to be subjective.

