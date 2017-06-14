Of course the "rush to blame" story is only a story when one side does it. https://t.co/WeaScT7mMt — neontaster (@neontaster) June 14, 2017

After it was learned that the Alexandria gunman who shot several people during a congressional baseball practice had been a Bernie Sanders volunteer with anti-Trump and anti-Republican views, Politico’s Hadas Gold wrote about some reaction from the Right, as tweeted out by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Rush to blame Dems captured by @Hadas_Gold https://t.co/orJrDQjG2b. It is not so far being echoed by most White House aides — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 14, 2017

Mentioned in the article is Donald Trump, Jr. slamming a performance of “Shakespeare in the Park” which features a staged Trump assassination which has led some sponsors to boycott.

Did the MSM in general denounce “rush to blame” reaction in the past? It’s not like they didn’t have the opportunity:

This is a @nytimes writer – Paul Krugman in same publication wrote this:https://t.co/NSP9zcP6eT — Top (@topsecretk9) June 14, 2017

NYT editorial after Giffords shooting: It's legitimate to hold GOP responsible for rhetoric that incited threats. https://t.co/R46SJNPOLf pic.twitter.com/OuqXZFCMLo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 14, 2017

Concern about “rush to blame” seems to be subjective.

