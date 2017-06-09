Since the Russia narrative is imploding here's the latest Dem attempt to delegitimize @POTUS. https://t.co/jkt3CqkHq0
— Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) June 9, 2017
Rep. Adam Schiff is among Dems who have been forced to downshift on the Trump/Russia rhetoric, and Nancy Pelosi is joining him by returning to the Dems’ default position on Trump, which is to question his overall fitness for office, with a new twist. Pelosi’s now saying Trump might not be fit to lead because he doesn’t get enough sleep:
The Latest: Nancy Pelosi concerned about President Trump's 'fitness for office,' thinks he needs more sleep. https://t.co/y79KjoFlHX
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 9, 2017
Pelosi says she's worried about Trump's fitness for office (via @SZilberstein) pic.twitter.com/F9AOnoURq2
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 9, 2017
Keep trying, Rep. Pelosi!
Glass houses, etc. https://t.co/fb9C0J46C6
— Chris Chapman (@crchapman) June 9, 2017
Big time.
LOL! She thinks Dubya is still presidenr! https://t.co/pFEXkfRkmz
— Milos Lazarevic (@miloslazaNBG22) June 9, 2017
Fact check: Occasionally true.