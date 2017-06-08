Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony included some details that Richard Grenell doesn’t think are getting enough interest from the mainstream media, and it’s not hard to see why:

Breaking: DC reporters are NOT tweeting the line where Comey destroys their anonymous sourced narratives. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 8, 2017

Gee, why would that be?

And outed an anonymous source — his own friend and adviser — in the process. https://t.co/rPZGlkCWAm — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 8, 2017

In the hearing, Comey called #FakeNews on a New York Times report that cited anonymous sources sayin Trump campaign officials met with Russians prior to the 2016 election. Comey also admitted he had a friend leak a Trump story to the New York Times:

Blunt: So you didn't inform your superiors of the Flynn conversation, but you thought it was appropriate to leak to a friend?

Comey: Yes. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017

Columbia Law Prof Daniel Richman confirms to @ZCohenCNN that he is the friend that provided excerpts of the Comey memo to reporters. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 8, 2017

If Comey can give memo to friend to distribute publicly, why can't he give it to the US Senate and House? — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2017

Add it all up and the media’s “anonymously sourced” reports get even more questionable.

