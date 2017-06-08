Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony included some details that Richard Grenell doesn’t think are getting enough interest from the mainstream media, and it’s not hard to see why:

Gee, why would that be?

In the hearing, Comey called #FakeNews on a New York Times report that cited anonymous sources sayin Trump campaign officials met with Russians prior to the 2016 election. Comey also admitted he had a friend leak a Trump story to the New York Times:

Add it all up and the media’s “anonymously sourced” reports get even more questionable.

::Crickets::

