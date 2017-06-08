Former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony included some details that Richard Grenell doesn’t think are getting enough interest from the mainstream media, and it’s not hard to see why:
Breaking: DC reporters are NOT tweeting the line where Comey destroys their anonymous sourced narratives.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 8, 2017
Gee, why would that be?
And outed an anonymous source — his own friend and adviser — in the process. https://t.co/rPZGlkCWAm
— Robert A George (@RobGeorge) June 8, 2017
In the hearing, Comey called #FakeNews on a New York Times report that cited anonymous sources sayin Trump campaign officials met with Russians prior to the 2016 election. Comey also admitted he had a friend leak a Trump story to the New York Times:
Blunt: So you didn't inform your superiors of the Flynn conversation, but you thought it was appropriate to leak to a friend?
Comey: Yes.
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 8, 2017
Columbia Law Prof Daniel Richman confirms to @ZCohenCNN that he is the friend that provided excerpts of the Comey memo to reporters.
— Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 8, 2017
If Comey can give memo to friend to distribute publicly, why can't he give it to the US Senate and House?
— Byron York (@ByronYork) June 8, 2017
Add it all up and the media’s “anonymously sourced” reports get even more questionable.
What say you @NBCNews @CBSNews @ABC @cnn @msnbc @nytimes @washingtonpost https://t.co/haUdDYvG0C
— LoriGirl🌹μολώνλαβέ (@conservtivemom) June 8, 2017
::Crickets::