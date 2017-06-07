Just when you think you’ve seen it all:

North Korea accuses President Trump of being "selfish" over Paris climate pact withdrawal https://t.co/fNFOFDEynk pic.twitter.com/5AWcKqyLIc — CNN (@CNN) June 7, 2017

From CNN:

In a statement Tuesday, Pyongyang said Washington’s move represented “the height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being, even at the cost of the entire planet.” “The selfish act of the US does not only have grave consequences for the international efforts to protect the environment, but poses great danger to other areas as well,” a spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to state news agency KCNA.

And guess what happened next…

Wait. I agree with North Korea on something. End times. — CallMeJane (@JustJane207) June 7, 2017

Even North korea cares about climate change. https://t.co/ZialBfvlIt — Abhishek Pareek (@iAbhi_Pareek) June 7, 2017

That awkward moment when North Korea has the moral high ground… https://t.co/XQlrw7Mp0N — Daniel Deforest (@DanielDeforest) June 7, 2017

Pretty sad when North Korea states the obvious to the oblivious American President. — L.A Bowden (@bowden2you) June 7, 2017

You know its bad when the ones who want to destroy the world actually want to save it unlike trump LMFAO https://t.co/Ew8K8Coruj — Adam French (@AdamGFrench) June 7, 2017

You know something's wrong when North Korea says something you agree with. https://t.co/wgELrXR6BE — tariq (@tario_13) June 7, 2017

I'll have to agree with Lil' Kim on this one. https://t.co/BDnwZ1hS3r — Areya (@mynameisareya) June 7, 2017

That awkward moment when North Korea's criticism makes sense… — Johnson Abraham (@datjohn1995) June 7, 2017

It's a REAL shame when the dictator of North Korea makes a sensible comment regarding climate change. https://t.co/tyu1PsjIui — See Ellis (@cynthia_ellis) June 7, 2017

When North Korea admonishes you, you know you've made a huge mistake. https://t.co/YJCCC7VkeV — Tara Mickschl (@akrazz) June 7, 2017

When the dictator from NK calls you out, you fucked up @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/wDv9CYXMRy — ☥ || 9 (@iNYC) June 7, 2017

sad day when NK is more reasonable than the @POTUS — Veronica (@VCapiak) June 7, 2017

Well, there it is.

NK: We think Trump is bad, are we cool yet?

Left: Yaaaassss queen slaaaayyyyyy — 🅱️ustin (@emperorkuzko_o) June 7, 2017

North Korea: "Maybe if we use cringe globalist vernacular, the left will forget what an evil shit hole we are." Left: "Yup!" https://t.co/k84aDtRHdp — neontaster (@neontaster) June 7, 2017

Sad but true.

Yes, let's care abt the opinion of a country that works its people to death in gulags for the crime of not being sufficiently servile. https://t.co/YIcvkFOC23 — ((Notorious MWR ن)) (@nowhere_nh) June 7, 2017

Hold up NORTH KOREA sed tht!?!? They're fucking starving their ppl and forcing everyone to live in a dystopia. Yet they want to speak. https://t.co/pYo1KFzC3T — Katie (@blaxcklilacs) June 7, 2017

Yeah, but “climate change” or something!