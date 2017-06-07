Testimony was being given at a Senate Intelligence Committee public hearing, and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris had a heated exchange with a witness:

That led to this:

Full exchange:

One reporter sounded the “sexism” alarm:

Journalism! Burr’s not only “one GOP senator” but also the chairman of the committee. Nevertheless, guess what:

Bingo:

Others didn’t see it that way at all:

Sen. Harris is known for using Senate hearings at a platform for what many consider to be higher political ambitions.

