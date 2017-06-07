Watching Sen. Kamala Harris get spanked for being a harpy, overt partisan hack on TV is priceless. #MadeMyDay — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) June 7, 2017

Kamala Harris is getting schooled for grand standing and interrupting Rosenstein…haha stfu Democrat — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) June 7, 2017

Testimony was being given at a Senate Intelligence Committee public hearing, and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris had a heated exchange with a witness:

Sen. @KamalaHarris keeps interrupting witnesses and implying bad motives. The chair had to interrupt and remind her sternly to be courteous. — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 7, 2017

NSA Director Mike Rogers: "Senator, if you could, could I get to respond, please, ma'am?"

Sen @KamalaHarris: "No, sir. No. No."

Rogers: "OK" pic.twitter.com/fcCLNqXLZ2 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 7, 2017

That led to this:

Watch Senate Intel chair cut off Kamala Harris https://t.co/qiTBvzYgWc — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 7, 2017

Full exchange:

"Is that a no?" In tense exchange, @KamalaHarris presses Dep. AG Rosenstein to give assurance special counsel has "full" independence. pic.twitter.com/H5pi0KP9cQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 7, 2017

One reporter sounded the “sexism” alarm:

Just now in the Intel hearing: A male GOP senator (Burr) tells a female Dem senator (Harris) to pipe down. Where have we seen this before? — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) June 7, 2017

Journalism! Burr’s not only “one GOP senator” but also the chairman of the committee. Nevertheless, guess what:

Local reporter seeks Twitter adulation, receives it https://t.co/yJtUFnmiRh — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 7, 2017

Bingo:

Wow. I saw it, but didn't grasp the sexism. I too am conditioned to this social norm. Thanks for pointing it out. https://t.co/Lz3bEO9yuV — Carol Neatherton (@ccneat4) June 7, 2017

Why we need more women in Congress https://t.co/I8117DpKcO — Linda Weber (@lawebs) June 7, 2017

Burr's casual racism and sexism must not be allowed to stand. — Kenneth Jimenez (@MrKennyJimenez) June 7, 2017

Senator Harris is my senator and I am insulted and angry. It shows that GOP Senator Burr is essentially a sexist. https://t.co/CKMatIRjJP — Sonya Samuels (@SonyaSamuels) June 7, 2017

Others didn’t see it that way at all:

It wasn't asking to pipe down. She *literally* was not allowing witness to answer the question she asked. "Can I respond?"

"No sir, no." https://t.co/mV90UI0gDG — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 7, 2017

Um, all Senators are equal, no? Stop white knighting, it's patronizing you sexist dope. https://t.co/HpwLiThc2K — RedSoxFan2004 (@RFan2004) June 7, 2017

she literally wouldn't let Rod Rosenstein answer. She actually said they couldn't explain themselves. https://t.co/FYv8gCk2PD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 7, 2017

Lying sack of journalistic bullshit. https://t.co/t6I86Bq1wg — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl2513) June 7, 2017

Sen. Harris is known for using Senate hearings at a platform for what many consider to be higher political ambitions.