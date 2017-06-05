A particular glacier is reportedly not losing ice as fast as had been predicted, according to NASA:

Ice loss from Thwaites Glacier may not be as rapid as we previously thought, says a new study. Learn more: https://t.co/upODplmQz7 pic.twitter.com/F7YZe9k8sf — NASA (@NASA) June 4, 2017

Anybody who’s watched Al Gore extend his deadlines repeatedly when it comes to doomsday predictions knows that he might be disappointed to know that he could have yet another goal post to move back:

Shut up NASA! Al Gore told us the time for debate and investigation is over. All the glaciers have melted. #SettledScience https://t.co/FAERcDPFDQ — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) June 5, 2017

Settled science….yadda yadda — I Hate The Media (@ihatethemedia) June 5, 2017

Thought the science was "settled".

🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Suck It Up Buttercup (@AneelaK2017) June 5, 2017

God, that's so weird. Almost like y'all are REALLY bad a predicting the climate. https://t.co/AcNMpkXg6T — TheCovfefeRoadbeer (@TheRoadbeer) June 5, 2017

still more extremist right-wing fringe pseudoscience from the kooks at NASA https://t.co/28wgWBuIqL — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) June 5, 2017

I started driving a Prius based on your precise last prediction. Now I'm buying a Raptor with a black smoke generator. https://t.co/DISRiyuqw2 — Based Gunny Dave (@dave_usmc) June 5, 2017

Climate scientists now just need 10 more yrs of grant money to study it some more. https://t.co/WXCNItR4Z2 — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 5, 2017