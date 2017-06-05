Senator Bernie Sanders might not have won the Democrat nomination last year, but that doesn’t mean he walked away from it all empty handed:

Bernie Sanders Got a $795,000 Advance For a Book Ranting About Terrible Rich People https://t.co/R7BF5PMJy8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2017

Well isn’t that special?

It’s good ta be a socialist critic of capitalism with three houses and huge book advance!

This is the socialist with three houses and a wife under investigation for plundering a small liberal arts college — Phillip Covill (@CENOBITE2112) June 5, 2017

Capitalism is awesome even for radical socialists https://t.co/jkntWhUapZ — Sam Johnston (@_SammyJohnston) June 5, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.