In a short span of time, The Resistance has had a number of marches with the ultimate aim of seeing President Trump somehow removed from office. As a matter of fact, it seems there have been too many marches:

That’s right — because of the fact that Trump remains in office, another Saturday brings with it a fresh march attempting to de-legitimize his presidency: The #MarchForTruth:

Hamilton star @JMunozActor and friends finish out NYC #MarchForTruth! We march down Broadway in just a few moments! pic.twitter.com/kBKVYV7xJS — #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017

"This is my fifth march! I'm going to do every progressive march there is from now on." – David Clark from MD #MarchforTruth pic.twitter.com/ObT2CKBawP — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017

#MarchForTruth in St Louis is getting ready to kick off #STL pic.twitter.com/jyUvn0NKlI — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 3, 2017

HouseofCards's @BeauWillimon: 'We have a fraudulent conman in the White House who threatens the foundations of our democracy' #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/dX3Kt4LMTN — Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) June 3, 2017

"He's a liar & he's sitting in the White House, and we need to get rid of him!" Roberta Greenstein (r), Baltimore w friends #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/eS8cEnvYrw — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017

"We felt this is just as important as the #WomensMarch" — Lisa Remsa, Alyce McLean from Alexandria, VA at the #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/JCModE526f — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017

"We need to make a change; Congress won't. Our country is in peril" — Lawton Paseka, Nina Pratt who came down from NYC #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/1c3pKZ0w2q — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017

"The essence of what we can do right now is ask for the truth" — Ayla from VA, #MarchForTruth volunteer organizer pic.twitter.com/w7Gvb9dYl5 — Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017

The group is marching from the Supreme Court, making their way through Downtown Columbus pic.twitter.com/oK31VaJ32u — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) June 3, 2017

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do. pic.twitter.com/P2PqhxC0Dx — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017

"When you fire the man investigating you, you are confessing." —@TimothyDSnyder at the NYC #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/AiyvaQEUSh — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017

Interesting side note to that last sign:

The right hates the environment so much that it created the EPA to clean it up.

#MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/vc6VSPEm0b — RightWired (@_donaldson) June 3, 2017

And if this latest Resistance march fails to bring down Trump, the DCCC promises more: