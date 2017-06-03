In a short span of time, The Resistance has had a number of marches with the ultimate aim of seeing President Trump somehow removed from office. As a matter of fact, it seems there have been too many marches:
I can relate. #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/P8Y1Kz9Rt0
— Mo Ryan (@moryan) June 3, 2017
That’s right — because of the fact that Trump remains in office, another Saturday brings with it a fresh march attempting to de-legitimize his presidency: The #MarchForTruth:
#MarchForTruth is underway in NYC 's Foley Square! pic.twitter.com/9jQvidL69Z
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
We demand an independent commission. #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/kTI7IsY7I3
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
Hamilton star @JMunozActor and friends finish out NYC #MarchForTruth! We march down Broadway in just a few moments! pic.twitter.com/kBKVYV7xJS
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
"We have a crisis in our democracy." @RepJerryNadler at #MarchForTruth in Foley Square pic.twitter.com/1ZM3pezh9W
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
More signs at #MarchForTruth DC. pic.twitter.com/X4tGlarpaP
— ❄️ Solomon Granor ❄️ (@ssgranor) June 3, 2017
Scenes from the #MarchForTruth in Asheville; DC; Columbus; NYC.
📷 by @WxRobBradley, @edroso, @roguesailor, @AynRandPaulRyan pic.twitter.com/7kr744MzWH
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 3, 2017
T is for treason. #MarchForTruth Columbus pic.twitter.com/7pAXokQXtg
— mindy swanner (@mindyswanner) June 3, 2017
Rep Nydia Velasquez calls for #accountability and truth #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/oxUDDhLwKE
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) June 3, 2017
Stand up, fight back #MarchForTruth #nyc pic.twitter.com/3UPkVKbwBc
— Lori Dorn (@HRLori) June 3, 2017
"This is my fifth march! I'm going to do every progressive march there is from now on." – David Clark from MD #MarchforTruth pic.twitter.com/ObT2CKBawP
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
The #MarchForTruth has begun! #STL pic.twitter.com/POUyKGWwtZ
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth in St Louis is getting ready to kick off #STL pic.twitter.com/jyUvn0NKlI
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 3, 2017
HouseofCards's @BeauWillimon: 'We have a fraudulent conman in the White House who threatens the foundations of our democracy' #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/dX3Kt4LMTN
— Adelle Nazarian (@AdelleNaz) June 3, 2017
"He's a liar & he's sitting in the White House, and we need to get rid of him!" Roberta Greenstein (r), Baltimore w friends #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/eS8cEnvYrw
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
"We felt this is just as important as the #WomensMarch" — Lisa Remsa, Alyce McLean from Alexandria, VA at the #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/JCModE526f
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
Some color at the #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/z6dSBb2Qb0
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
"We need to make a change; Congress won't. Our country is in peril" — Lawton Paseka, Nina Pratt who came down from NYC #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/1c3pKZ0w2q
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
"The essence of what we can do right now is ask for the truth" — Ayla from VA, #MarchForTruth volunteer organizer pic.twitter.com/w7Gvb9dYl5
— Maya Shwayder (@MayaErgas) June 3, 2017
Pretty much sums it up #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/uSXSHvlojD
— Adriana (@Adriana1o5) June 3, 2017
Yes! @JMunozActor rhyming truth to power at the NYC #MarchforTruth @MarchForTruth17 #Resist pic.twitter.com/40OLY6m8Eu
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) June 3, 2017
"Don't let the bastards grind you down"-'Handmaid's Tale' theme at #MarchForTruth in DC, v @WolffieWolf cc @MargaretAtwood @HandmaidsOnHulu pic.twitter.com/M6Y5FqdHF8
— David Beard (@dabeard) June 3, 2017
The group is marching from the Supreme Court, making their way through Downtown Columbus pic.twitter.com/oK31VaJ32u
— Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do. pic.twitter.com/P2PqhxC0Dx
— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017
"When you fire the man investigating you, you are confessing." —@TimothyDSnyder at the NYC #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/AiyvaQEUSh
— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/gbo8h9Q4k2
— Chris Crocker (@ChrisCrocker) June 3, 2017
How about this sign? 😂 #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/5SIO1usFHS
— SeriouslyUS? (@USseriously) June 3, 2017
Interesting side note to that last sign:
The right hates the environment so much that it created the EPA to clean it up.
#MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/vc6VSPEm0b
— RightWired (@_donaldson) June 3, 2017
And if this latest Resistance march fails to bring down Trump, the DCCC promises more:
How many marches will we hold? As many as it takes to uncover Trump's Russian ties.
Stand with the #MarchForTruth > https://t.co/unVjmoiTKD pic.twitter.com/mBy4tKyk3j
— DCCC (@dccc) June 3, 2017