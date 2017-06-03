Yet another anti-Trump Resistance march is under way in cities around the country, and former DNC head Donna Brazile was among those promoting it. Get a load of this:

Seriously? A call for “truth” from Brazile is ironic, to say the least:

Donna Brazile: Oops! Actually, I DID email Hillary’s campaign those debate questions https://t.co/h2YFc0SwM1 pic.twitter.com/jV0vLpaBJ8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 17, 2017

BRUTAL: Megyn Kelly’s #DebateNight ‘persecution’ sends Donna Brazile into evasion overdrive https://t.co/CNxNQYfSUD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2016

It’s pretty shameless, actually:

We know what you did last summer — We_Are_Trump (@We_R_Trump) June 3, 2017

World-renowned cheater, liar Donna Brazile and her "March For Truth". Can't make this stuff up! 😂😂 https://t.co/Luk0lKKkcy — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) June 3, 2017

Donna you should gracefully step aside, especially from anything that has "truth" in it. — AJ the Geek (@aj_the_geek) June 3, 2017

The liar wants to March for truth haha @donnabrazile The left is now helping Trump win 2020 https://t.co/Ycp6u3hiJ3 — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) June 3, 2017

Hahaha this is hilarious! You fed questions to a presidential candidate and lied and you want to March for truth?Left is in a Death spiral — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) June 3, 2017