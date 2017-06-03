As we’ve reported, Hillary Clinton’s list of “reasons” she lost the election has now grown to over two dozen excuses. In an interview with Tucker Carlson this week, Mark Steyn hilariously shredded Clinton’s attempts to blame her loss on anybody other than herself:

"If I ever run for president I want these same Macedonian campaign consultants…"@MarkSteynOnline on @TuckerCarlson re: #Hillary — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) June 1, 2017

.@MarkSteynOnline: "Right now, Hillary is telling the American people: Whatever happens, the Russians are behind it." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/vqs3jgZ3R8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 1, 2017

Here’s the entire segment: