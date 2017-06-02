President Trump’s announcement yesterday that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement has predictably set off House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:
#ParisAgreement was about our national & economic security. How will @realDonaldTrump explain his illogical action to his grandchildren?
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 2, 2017
What happened yesterday is an embarrassment to America & *should* be an embarrassment to @realDonaldTrump. #ActOnClimate
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 2, 2017
Take a seat and make sure you’re not drinking a beverage before reading this next one:
We *all* have a moral responsibility to #ActOnClimate and protect God's creation.
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 2, 2017
Save that lecture for Planned Parenthood, Rep. Pelosi! #AsIf
Does that include the unborn? https://t.co/zauk27N5Qf
— Gary Santone (@GarySantone) June 2, 2017
God's creation?
Interesting choice of words for someone who supports abortion.#ParisAgreement #ActOnClimate https://t.co/bTeq7qNoUn
— The Media Lies (@MeganSmiles) June 2, 2017
Obviously Pelosi’s alleged concern for “God’s creation” has its limits.