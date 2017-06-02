President Trump’s announcement yesterday that he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement has predictably set off House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi:

Take a seat and make sure you’re not drinking a beverage before reading this next one:

Save that lecture for Planned Parenthood, Rep. Pelosi! #AsIf

Obviously Pelosi’s alleged concern for “God’s creation” has its limits.

