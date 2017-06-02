This tweet is a mess. https://t.co/mXmUPkmfzS — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 2, 2017

The United Nations has let the U.S. (President Trump specifically) know that there’s NO Paris Agreement re-negotiation allowed because it’s a complex treaty:

#ParisAgreement, a historic treaty signed by 194 & ratified by 147 counties, cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party. https://t.co/9vmbmzriJL — United Nations (@UN) June 2, 2017

There’s so much there that makes no sense:

Misspelling aside, if it's a "treaty" then the US was never part of it because the Senate did not ratify it. That means Trump did nothing. https://t.co/o9pSYSunZ2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 2, 2017

But we're not party to any treaty. https://t.co/NlohYjm4hV — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) June 2, 2017

Not a treaty. It's called an "agreement" bc Congress never ratified anything. You got Obama's agreement alone. Go ask him for the money. https://t.co/mjQUzviXnN — Muffins Kaliente (@muffinskaliente) June 2, 2017

A: U.S. didn't ratify it because Obama never bothered to try.

B: Next, we should pull our funding from the UN clusterf**k.

C: Buh-bye. https://t.co/hhudibqTqk — Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) June 2, 2017

From the U.S. perspective, the “agreement” was only legally worth the piece of paper Obama signed with his notorious unilateral “pen.”

US pledged $3 billion. 43 other governments collectively pledged $10 billion. Shocking that they're unwilling to renegotiate. https://t.co/8pQiMnydYd — neontaster (@neontaster) June 2, 2017

Any sacrifice to save bureaucratic face, apparently.

The U.N. will lie about which countries have ratified the Paris deal, but it would never lie about temperature data. https://t.co/3X1HlKeAop — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 2, 2017

Of course not! *Eye roll*

Where are all the fact checkers explaining that Paris was not a treaty and that the US didn't ratify it? https://t.co/vZeUlitYco — Ed Krayewski (@edkrayewski) June 2, 2017

::Crickets::

Stuff it, morons. US did not ratify the joke. Go back to propping up fascist regimes, your specialty.https://t.co/EO8V0GMg8J — Chelsea's Resumé (@EF517_V2) June 2, 2017

That’s something they know how to do.