In between debates about whether Charles Murray’s work constitutes “tendentious dogma” or genocide, administrators at the super-progressive Columbia University are faced with another problem: Illegal immigrants demanding lots of perks:

“We refuse to amend or change any of these demands,” the group UndoCU began their 13-point list. “We expect the university to act,” they said, lamenting Columbia’s “lack of intrinsic interest in its [illegal] students.

One of the more audacious demands calls for “full reimbursement of the health insurance fees,” complaining that the university’s International Students and Scholars Office only refunds “portions of these fees.”
UndoCU also demands “specialized fundraising for undocumented students,” in order to create “undocumented student[-]specific scholarships and grants” for illegal immigrant students at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

Also, the sensitivity training is being demanded because those in the country illegally do not want anybody using the term “illegal” to describe them. Good luck with all this, Columbia U!

