In between debates about whether Charles Murray’s work constitutes “tendentious dogma” or genocide, administrators at the super-progressive Columbia University are faced with another problem: Illegal immigrants demanding lots of perks:

Illegal immigrant student group at Columbia University demand free health care and guaranteed housing pic.twitter.com/2essZitYUj — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 29, 2017

Illegals demand subsidized healthcare, housing from Columbia https://t.co/yXgxnJ9r5N — Campus Reform (@campusreform) May 26, 2017

Via Campus Reform:

“We refuse to amend or change any of these demands,” the group UndoCU began their 13-point list. “We expect the university to act,” they said, lamenting Columbia’s “lack of intrinsic interest in its [illegal] students. One of the more audacious demands calls for “full reimbursement of the health insurance fees,” complaining that the university’s International Students and Scholars Office only refunds “portions of these fees.”

[…]

UndoCU also demands “specialized fundraising for undocumented students,” in order to create “undocumented student[-]specific scholarships and grants” for illegal immigrant students at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

Also, the sensitivity training is being demanded because those in the country illegally do not want anybody using the term “illegal” to describe them. Good luck with all this, Columbia U!

This is exactly what Obama accomplished in eight years. Outrageous. https://t.co/Upld8Xoprn — Gramma Rose (@RealGrammaRose) May 29, 2017

Unreal. This is what Obama has left us with and it's just disgusting…… https://t.co/szgqJD1i9H — Will Troyer (@WillWtroyer) May 29, 2017

@foxandfriends WHAT??? I pay taxes & my child does not receive free healthcare or guaranteed housing! — Bear's Bride (@BearsBride) May 29, 2017

Giving free cookies

to the mouses

emboldens them

to ask for houses https://t.co/r4ifrinbgn — PollySpin (@PollySpin) May 29, 2017

The arrogance, to some to a country illegally and think you have the right to make demandshttps://t.co/GjMJoPdtc6 — MsCowboyBoots (@MsCBBoots) May 29, 2017

What I want to know is: How are they paying for their Ivy League education? https://t.co/JJLgiQKqFm — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) May 29, 2017

Editor’s note: The title of this post has been edited to correct a typo.