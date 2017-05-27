President Trump is at the G7 Summit in Sicily, and this video tweeted by a journo making an assumption has helped give the #Resistance something else to chew on:

A short clip that sums up this G7 summit: look who has chosen not to hear a translation of his Italian host's speech #G6 pic.twitter.com/6pXbBlfvof — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) May 27, 2017

The journo jumping to the conclusion that Trump didn’t care to pay attention to what was being said sparked immediate mockery:

The ignorance of this is quite stunning. Imagine sitting there and not even pretending to listen to your closest allies? https://t.co/2JeTVprp3i — Peter Geoghegan (@PeterKGeoghegan) May 27, 2017

Trump obviously speaks fluent Italian so there is no need for headphones for translation https://t.co/CTq0N5iJu2 — Sam Stein (@samsteinhp) May 27, 2017

Trump doesn't care what others have to say, he is just there for the photo ops. https://t.co/lQcj8PKXqa — Persisterhood (@PersisterGail) May 27, 2017

It's like the last day of term, and Trump's taken his Gameboy in rather than listen to the teachers https://t.co/yGTKvJBGHA — Enough Of That (@AndyGilder) May 27, 2017

Is the leader of our nation…asleep(?) mid-summit? https://t.co/2dWJw7m6qP — Rebecca K (@RebeccaKunau) May 27, 2017

Not to pour cold water on another #Resistance narrative, but even Chris Hayes and HuffPo’s Sam Stein agree there are other possibilities to consider:

@samsteinhp Perhaps his looking down at something written could be a hint that he's reading a transcript. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 27, 2017

@samsteinhp Bending over backwards here but maybe he was reading an English translation of the prepared remarks? — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) May 27, 2017

@jbarro @chrislhayes @samsteinhp I had the same guess as Chris, primarily because he looks to be glancing down at a piece of paper on the desk as the man speaks. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) May 27, 2017

Sean Spicer said Trump was listening to the translation:

As usual @POTUS wears a single ear piece for translation in his right ear https://t.co/Opm2qk1hOQ — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) May 27, 2017

Many journos & other resistors might be wishing SNL was not on summer hiatus so they could mock this, regardless of the reality of the situation.