President Trump is at the G7 Summit in Sicily, and this video tweeted by a journo making an assumption has helped give the #Resistance something else to chew on:

The journo jumping to the conclusion that Trump didn’t care to pay attention to what was being said sparked immediate mockery:

Not to pour cold water on another #Resistance narrative, but even Chris Hayes and HuffPo’s Sam Stein agree there are other possibilities to consider:

Sean Spicer said Trump was listening to the translation:

Many journos & other resistors might be wishing SNL was not on summer hiatus so they could mock this, regardless of the reality of the situation.

