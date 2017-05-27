If it weren't for double standards they wouldn't have any https://t.co/6UqXkFvVAG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 27, 2017

As we’ve told you previously, the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in Brooklyn is hosting a women-only showing of “Wonder Woman” on June 4th, with the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, made some people very angry after tweeting that he’d bought a ticket to the women-only showing and won’t identify as female in order to see the movie.

One person triggered by @RedSteeze’s tweets is freelance movie reviewer Jordan Hoffman, who made this comparison for Miller’s intent to see that particular Wonder Woman (don’t be drinking a beverage when you read this):

A movie theater in the state of New York is a public place https://t.co/UoS0cQHtTN — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2017

Yes but you are also barging into a space you've been asked not to enter, and doing it for lulz. This is a rapist's mentality. https://t.co/38Ql0Lg5hE — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) May 27, 2017

A “rapists mentality”? Oh come on!

I'm not barging in anywhere. I purchased a reserved ticket. https://t.co/gXuO9ngtP9 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2017

For some reason we’re guessing attempting to explain reality will be futile.

This is an appalling comparison. https://t.co/dtH3pArTGv — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) May 27, 2017

Apparently entering a movie theater is like rape https://t.co/qLO9SkktZp — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) May 27, 2017

Buying a movie ticket is now rape. https://t.co/DhF9bBchIg — neontaster (@neontaster) May 27, 2017

Unreal.

@jhoffman Wait. What?!

A rapist's mentality…way to minimize rape. Gosh. — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) May 27, 2017

@jhoffman The state of NY says otherwise. Maybe if leftists had let people run their businesses as they see fit this wouldn't be an issue. pic.twitter.com/zWDX3u3CNq — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 27, 2017

@RantyAmyCurtis @jhoffman When you're of the political persuasion incapable of thinking through to logical conclusions, you make laws that bite you in the ass. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 27, 2017

@JustEric @jhoffman The scary thing is they think they're exempt from the laws the rest of us must follow. Stephen exposed them for the hypocrites they are. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 27, 2017

@jhoffman Barging in? They sold him a ticket. That's called a contract. — convoice (@convoice) May 27, 2017

Buy this definition, all liberal activists who crash a conservative speaker on campus are rapists. Lots of rapists at Berkeley apparently. https://t.co/l3qUxsbbfm — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) May 27, 2017

Yes but you are also suggesting that it's okay to discriminate. This is a Klansman's mentality. https://t.co/n8DydnvVVo — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 27, 2017

Shocking all of no one, this person writes for the Guardian & Vanity Fair. Someone direct me to the society-wide reset button, please. https://t.co/ha24lgUfb8 — Planet Evans (@ExoplanetEvans) May 27, 2017

