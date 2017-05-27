As we’ve told you previously, the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in Brooklyn is hosting a women-only showing of “Wonder Woman” on June 4th, with the proceeds going to Planned Parenthood. Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, made some people very angry after tweeting that he’d bought a ticket to the women-only showing and won’t identify as female in order to see the movie.

One person triggered by @RedSteeze’s tweets is freelance movie reviewer Jordan Hoffman, who made this comparison for Miller’s intent to see that particular Wonder Woman (don’t be drinking a beverage when you read this):

A “rapists mentality”? Oh come on!

For some reason we’re guessing attempting to explain reality will be futile.

Unreal.

That would be nice.

