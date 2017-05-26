As we’ve reported, the Democrat loss in Montana yesterday has left liberals like Alyssa Milano depressed. After last night’s results, Joy Reid thinks Republican voters are way too stuck on party ideology:

Wake up people: Republicans are Republicans and they vote for Republicans almost no matter who those Republicans are or what they do. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 26, 2017

General Hospital actress Nancy Lee Grahn agreed and added this:

Which makes them a cult, not a political party. https://t.co/w0xFEyGME1 — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) May 26, 2017

The self-unawareness of some Dems is unreal:

@NancyLeeGrahn Teddy Kennedy, Bill Clinton. You didn't vote for either? — Anonymous Musician (@Markigor) May 26, 2017

@NancyLeeGrahn I'm old enough to remember when Dems re-elected William Jefferson even after FBI found $90,000 in his freezer while investigating bribery — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) May 26, 2017

That’s why no Democrats voted for Bill Clinton after he was caught lying under oath because they are so much better than Republicans. https://t.co/tZeqch6mvB — Liars Never Win (@liars_never_win) May 26, 2017

Democrats never once held Robert Byrd accountable for his actions with the KKK. https://t.co/jpG7VbIpV7 — (((SpaceRacer423))) (@SpaceRacer423) May 26, 2017

Dems elected and promoted Ted Kennedy for decades after he killed Mary Jo. https://t.co/jpG7VbIpV7 — (((SpaceRacer423))) (@SpaceRacer423) May 26, 2017