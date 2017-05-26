Oh, please. She's still as dishonest as ever. https://t.co/s8uVp0BdXA — Mr. Shepard (@JShep33) May 26, 2017

As you know, Hillary Clinton put her self-awareness on the back burner again in order to deliver the commencement address to graduates of Wellesley College and also air some election grievances. Among the things Hillary told the grads was this:

Hillary Clinton delivers commencement address at Wellesley College: "I couldn't think of any place I'd rather be this year than right here." pic.twitter.com/74scSaKHUE — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2017

Did she really want to go there?

I can think of at least one other place. https://t.co/RLqsWVZDhE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 26, 2017

D’oh!

@ABCPolitics Didn't she want that potus gig? Or was that just a fad? — ethicalequity (@atconsumercop) May 26, 2017

@ABCPolitics Really? No other place? Not one? No other institution, or "House," if you will…? There's literally no place else you'd rather be? pic.twitter.com/5MC5dy6O0c — just alan (@anythingbutdem) May 26, 2017

"We're glad we could clear your schedule for you." – The Electoral College https://t.co/KyQw2y8fo4 — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) May 26, 2017

Oof.