It has been 199 days since the election and Hillary Clinton has STILL not accepted the election results. Let that sink in.#Wellesley2017 — Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) May 26, 2017

We already know that Hillary Clinton showed off her unintentional comedy chops with an impressive display of self-unawareness in her Wellesley College commencement address, but there was another target in her speech:

Hillary Clinton threw major shade at President Trump at the Wellesley graduation https://t.co/F3BC4o363A — TIME (@TIME) May 26, 2017

Yes indeed, Hillary inspired grads with her airing of election grievances, which included comparing Trump to Nixon (she also worked in a plug for her Super PAC):

Hillary Clinton trolling Trump during Wellesley commencement, implicitly comparing him to Nixon amid Watergate. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) May 26, 2017

Hillary jabs Trump while discussing the Nixon era: "…a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment" pic.twitter.com/YmoFHpxj3J — Axios (@axios) May 26, 2017

Hillary: Trump’s budget is “an attack of unimaginable cruelty …let’s call it what it is: it’s a con” pic.twitter.com/L2j91856MT — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 26, 2017

Hillary Clinton jokes about coming back from her election loss, crediting long walks in the woods and chardonnay https://t.co/Sm9vGlCwNe — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 26, 2017

"Meeting so many young people who told me that my defeat had not defeated them" gave Hillary Clinton hope after election loss, she says pic.twitter.com/5uXzbcF3Wq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2017

Bitter? Hillary Clinton? Never!

Oh, man, Trump will just have to comfort himself by being president while Hillary chases unicorns in the woods. #Caring https://t.co/OxQ3TzqKQt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 26, 2017

Ouch!