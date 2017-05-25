This was pretty righteous fire that Milley brought. Code Pink rolled their eyes and played on their phones https://t.co/4D0bJfmNF1 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 25, 2017

At a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee budget hearing, testimony being given by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was interrupted by Code Pink protesters in attendance:

Gen. Milley fired back at Code Pink’s interruption this way:

Milley shouts out Code Pink, says he respects their right to protest. (They clap.) Says rights are bought in soldiers' blood. (They scowl.) pic.twitter.com/1xv19nRMil — Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) May 25, 2017

Gen. Milley reminds Code Pink in hearing room that right to protest paid for with Army soldiers' blood. — Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) May 25, 2017

Army chief Gen. Milley calls out Code Pink protesters at the hearing, saying "the right to protest is purchased with a soldier's blood." — Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) May 25, 2017

Code Pink responded this way:

Hey @ArmyChiefStaff, we don’t need or want military to fight for our right to protest. We’ll do it ourselves, thank you. — CODEPINK (@codepink) May 25, 2017

LOL.