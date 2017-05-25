This was pretty righteous fire that Milley brought. Code Pink rolled their eyes and played on their phones https://t.co/4D0bJfmNF1
— John Noonan (@noonanjo) May 25, 2017
At a U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee budget hearing, testimony being given by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley was interrupted by Code Pink protesters in attendance:
.@medeabenjamin and @ArielElyseGold are at #army hearing to say #No54BillionForWar pic.twitter.com/SF5BTPQJlG
— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 25, 2017
Gen. Milley fired back at Code Pink’s interruption this way:
Milley shouts out Code Pink, says he respects their right to protest. (They clap.) Says rights are bought in soldiers' blood. (They scowl.) pic.twitter.com/1xv19nRMil
— Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) May 25, 2017
Gen. Milley reminds Code Pink in hearing room that right to protest paid for with Army soldiers' blood.
— Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) May 25, 2017
Army chief Gen. Milley calls out Code Pink protesters at the hearing, saying "the right to protest is purchased with a soldier's blood."
— Connor O'Brien (@connorobrienNH) May 25, 2017
Code Pink responded this way:
Hey @ArmyChiefStaff, we don’t need or want military to fight for our right to protest. We’ll do it ourselves, thank you.
— CODEPINK (@codepink) May 25, 2017
LOL.