The 4th Circuit Court has upheld a block on President Trump’s travel ban:

4th Circuit: "Congress granted the President broad power to deny

4th Circuit: "Congress granted the President broad power to deny entry to aliens, but that power is not absolute."

BREAKING: 4th Circuit largely affirms nationwide injunction blocking Trump travel ban

Among the reasons the Court cited as evidence the president’s executive order is unconstitutional were public comments made by Trump aides and others:

4th circuit's decision upholding block of Trump travel ban cites Katrina Pierson comments to CNN, among other public remarks

4th Circuit ruling cites statements by Trump, Giuliani, Sean Spicer, Katrina Pierson, Stephen Miller, & others as evidence of intent.

So the ruling was at least partly about Team Trump’s comments on news shows?

Court upholding decision to block Trump's travel ban cites public comments of Trump and his aides as evidence ban unconstitutional

Forget the actual text of the EO, if Katrina Pierson says it on TV, it must be gov't policy.

That seems… strange:

You don't have to agree with the travel ban to recognize that all 3 branches of the federal government are populated by ideological morons.

@eorden This is what the courts are now, a vessel for the progressive religion to be imposed on the masses. — Voxman77 (@voxman77) May 25, 2017

What an awful precedent… https://t.co/ZfBCbPiYFU — Thomas Parker (@TheThomasParker) May 25, 2017

4th Circuit says Trump's executive order "drips with religious intolerance". 4th Circuit's ruling drips with contempt of the American people

@MAGAtrump5 our courts seems to have gone mental https://t.co/HJ3fvIaUsy — Johnny Renn (@RennJohnny) May 25, 2017