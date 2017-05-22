As Twitchy reported over the weekend, a group of Notre Dame grads walked out as VP Mike Pence took the stage:

Group of Notre Dame students walk out on VP Mike Pence during commencement speech. https://t.co/KFQdastqYX pic.twitter.com/HOxBQiit4U — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2017

A co-organizer of the walkout explained why the students exited the venue:

VIDEO – Notre Dame Student Who Protested Pence: ‘We Wanted’ to ‘Protect Human Dignity’ https://t.co/gfLXvD9pDB — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) May 22, 2017

Co-organizer of Notre Dame walkout tells @BrookeBCNN goal was to "have solidarity w/ those that are most vulnerable" https://t.co/vR73FydFCj — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2017

Among the “vulnerable” the walkout was supposed to help are those in the country illegally:

“Part of my family is undocumented, and so [Pence’s speech] didn’t feel appropriate and we wanted to stand with them and for them.”

And now the grads will enter the real world. Or maybe not:

