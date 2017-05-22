As Twitchy reported over the weekend, a group of Notre Dame grads walked out as VP Mike Pence took the stage:
A co-organizer of the walkout explained why the students exited the venue:
Among the “vulnerable” the walkout was supposed to help are those in the country illegally:
“Part of my family is undocumented, and so [Pence’s speech] didn’t feel appropriate and we wanted to stand with them and for them.”
And now the grads will enter the real world. Or maybe not:
