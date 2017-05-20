Former Harvard Law Prof. Alan Dershowitz (who in the video below admits to having “proudly” voted for Hillary Clinton), had an interesting interview with Tucker Carlson last night. Rep. Maxine Waters and others with sights set on impeaching President Trump definitely won’t want to hear was Dershowitz had to say:

Here’s video of the segment:

That’s going to depress The Resistance.

Dershowitz also had a reality check for “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough:

Oof!

