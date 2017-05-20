Former Harvard Law Prof. Alan Dershowitz (who in the video below admits to having “proudly” voted for Hillary Clinton), had an interesting interview with Tucker Carlson last night. Rep. Maxine Waters and others with sights set on impeaching President Trump definitely won’t want to hear was Dershowitz had to say:

Dershowitz Says Special Counsel Will Help Trump: 'He's Going to Find No Crime' https://t.co/K2MkhibXEK — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2017

Here’s video of the segment:

That’s going to depress The Resistance.

Dershowitz also had a reality check for “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough:

I eagerly await the flood of experts explaining why Donald Trump firing Comey to obstruct justice is not obstruction of justice. 😐 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 19, 2017

Because a president has the unreviewable authority to fire the Director for any reason. https://t.co/i5GtW1mqye — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) May 19, 2017

Oof!