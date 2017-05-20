Hillary Clinton’s blamed Russia and James Comey for her election loss, but now she has another excuse:

Regrets? He’s had a few:

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams apologized for the role Twitter may have played in electing President Trump.

In an interview published Saturday in The New York Times, Williams discussed the president’s March claim to Fox News that “I think that maybe I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Twitter.”

“It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that,” Williams told the Times. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Add that to the blame list, Team Hillary!

Maybe we’ll find out how serious they are about it when 2020 rolls around. Meanwhile, we’ll wrap it up with a rhetorical question:

