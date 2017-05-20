Hillary Clinton’s blamed Russia and James Comey for her election loss, but now she has another excuse:

Twitter co-founder apologizes for platform's role in making Trump president https://t.co/5juQhpOChw pic.twitter.com/uTkW00XjGz — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2017

Regrets? He’s had a few:

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams apologized for the role Twitter may have played in electing President Trump. In an interview published Saturday in The New York Times, Williams discussed the president’s March claim to Fox News that “I think that maybe I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Twitter.” “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that,” Williams told the Times. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Add that to the blame list, Team Hillary!

@thehill Twitter didn't give debate questions to Hillary Clinton, CNN did that — MarieTweets 🇺🇸 (@mkues65) May 20, 2017

Didn't Hillary have a Twitter account? https://t.co/4oLobgI4q8 — Dustin Russell (@WoahItsDustin) May 20, 2017

Ah, the all powerful Twitter vote. Obviously more important than those of us that actually voted. https://t.co/TrKFa3oJGV — Melissia (@ProudoftheUSA) May 20, 2017

@thehill Who would have thought that social media platforms run by leftists would be the primary mode of collaboration for rural conservatives? — Millennial American (@pursueclarity) May 20, 2017

@thehill Should never apologize for free speech! — Howard Forman (@thehowie) May 20, 2017

I imagine some strict censoring coming up for 2018 and 2020. Let's get another platform or be prepared to be silenced more and more. https://t.co/ttiWroq3oX — @Prettynickle (@Prettynickle) May 20, 2017

@thehill Did he want twitter to be a slanted political platform or an apolitical tool? Would he shut down his company for a Hillary victory? — Mitch Lyman (@listolyman) May 20, 2017

Maybe we’ll find out how serious they are about it when 2020 rolls around. Meanwhile, we’ll wrap it up with a rhetorical question: