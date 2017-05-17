Contrary to what Rosie O’Donnell believes, if Donald Trump were no longer president, Hillary Clinton wouldn’t automatically get the job and Merrick Garland wouldn’t replace Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. Democrat congressman and major Trump critic Ted Lieu put it this way in an attempt to woo Republicans in joining his effort:

Dear #GOP: If Trump leaves, you get VP Pence. You can still get your stupid tax cut for the rich. But at least our nation won't be in chaos. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 16, 2017

Even though Lieu’s message was directed at the GOP, it was a segment of The Resistance that seemed most triggered:

"The Resistance": Democrat calls on Republicans to install president who can more effectively implement Republican agenda than Trump. https://t.co/mCxIdLhwIa — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) May 17, 2017

You really said this. Does this really make sense to you? Really? https://t.co/DKj5f0IaWb — Manny ✍🏽 (@MannyPortugal) May 17, 2017

Dems now hoping the guy responsible for an HIV outbreak in Indiana takes control#TheResistance is trash 🚮 https://t.co/9m5VP4KXMl — Yanimiku (@thewobbleeffect) May 17, 2017

How noble of you to promise that on the backs of struggling Americans. Not to mention to the benefit of you and every other Congress member. https://t.co/ssJtwn3ZVM — Beth Lynch (@BethLynch2020) May 17, 2017

my eyeballs just melted this made me so mad https://t.co/qbMG4Iv7eX — John Calvin Hater (@leokitty) May 16, 2017

No @tedlieu pence is complicit in all what 45 does. He needs to b prosecuted also. Indictments for several gop senators. https://t.co/Y7mpkrqcTa — Michael Tighe (@mtighe15) May 16, 2017

Clearly Dems aren't thinking this through. Either that or they're playing a dangerous game hoping GOP wont actually commence impeachment… https://t.co/oCg1slbmnW — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 17, 2017

Ted Lieu doesn't think Pence's regressive extremist ideology wouldn't cause chaos. Ted has never tried to procure an abortion. https://t.co/vyCs7bc1oC — Rio Slade (@RioSlade) May 17, 2017

this is exactly why i don't care for impeachment, liberal complicity in fascism with a more respectable face: https://t.co/Z1fApiRTK0 — joshbriond ☭ (@queersocialism) May 17, 2017