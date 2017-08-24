Here’s an idea that’s never gone horribly wrong before: turn to the public for help choosing a name. Not only do Confederate statues and monuments — and maybe even the statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Circle —need to come down; there are plenty of schools, highways, parks, municipal buildings … even entire cities that are going to need new names before long. That’s going to take some thought.

Alexandria City Council decided a while back that the part of Jefferson Davis Highway that runs through Alexandria needed to be renamed, and the city has opened up a survey strictly for brainstorming purposes: it is neither a vote nor a poll, just a means of collecting ideas.

Virginia is renaming Jefferson Davis Highway and asking the internet for suggestions https://t.co/Ut09mVA2Pt pic.twitter.com/USXud2zIqR — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) August 20, 2017

Virginia wants your help renaming Jefferson Davis Highway. https://t.co/xL3WuHxYOr pic.twitter.com/zfXR2sJj6G — U.S. News (@usnews) August 24, 2017

"Virginia officials renaming Jefferson Davis Highway, asking internet for ideas" This can't go wrong, can it?https://t.co/ZWzZDr4LKN — Stephen (@fiveironheart) August 24, 2017

If past results are any indicator of future returns, expect the vast majority suggestions to be, “Jefferson Davis Highway,” although some good alternatives are coming in.

Roady McRoadface. It's traditional for online names. The long-standing precedent has already been set — RealFurgas (@RealFurgas) August 24, 2017

Butthurt Byway — Susan (@TweedlyDeedlyDo) August 24, 2017

George Soros Progressives Way — Al Devillier (@DevillierAl) August 24, 2017

Donald J Trump Highway — Terri Vanderhei (@VanderheiTerri) August 24, 2017

How about the Robert E Lee Parkway? — Ed de La Vergne (@EdVergne) August 24, 2017

Politically Correct Highway — V. Eckert (@VickiEckert1) August 24, 2017

Grow A Pair Blvd — Then there's that (@xyzisme2) August 24, 2017

No please not Obama anything — Diann Boyajian (@BoyajianDiann) August 24, 2017

William Jefferson Clinton Turnpike. Maybe Jefferson is not good, eh? But the libs would be happy. Or HRC I LOST Highway. https://t.co/6oU3pjj0BV — Term Limits (@GBoone56) August 24, 2017

Missy Elliot's Supa Dupa Flyway. Its the only logical choice. https://t.co/VWl328rJSK — dj spydermann (@djspydermann) August 22, 2017

Jefferson Starship Highway https://t.co/OK7Lon4RsR — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 21, 2017

Somehow this is more offensive. — Ben Geier (@ben_geier) August 21, 2017

It’s only fair. They built this city. — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) August 21, 2017

and Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now — Neurotic Provocateur (@TbBrame) August 21, 2017

"The Jeffersons" Highway Filmed before a live audience. — Terry Lynam (@NorthwellNews) August 21, 2017

Blind Lemon Jefferson Hwy — Mark Salter (@MarkSalter55) August 22, 2017

Highway to the Danger Zone — Dion Padilla (@Dionpadilla1) August 21, 2017

* * *

