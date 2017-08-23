Allahpundit over at Twitchy sister site Hot Air noted that the City of Charlottesville, Va., found a way to deal with its problematic Confederate monuments — workers from the city’s public works department draped a giant black tarp over a statue of Robert E. Lee Wednesday and secured it with tape.

Charlottesville solves Robert E. Lee statue problem by … covering it with a giant tarp https://t.co/U47IeXQUfU pic.twitter.com/Rcf0plIhxi — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) August 23, 2017

Covering up the source of controversy and pretending it's not there seems very 2017 — Mat (@sunnyright) August 23, 2017

I have seen the future, and it is a tarp covering a human face forever. https://t.co/rTkPCeVxqY — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 23, 2017

Allahpundit writes that the ugly black tarp that resembles a big trash bag is ostensibly an act of mourning for Heather Heyer … yeah, sure it is. Why not just pick up the statues in the dead of night and haul them away like they did in Baltimore?

Because a state law says local governments can’t remove, damage, or deface war monuments, so a tarp is a means of doing something, and as everyone knows by now, every monument honoring the Confederacy (or Christopher Columbus) has to come down ASAP.

So out of respect for Heather Heyer, supposedly, the city has done this:

Charlottesville makes a move on Gen Lee and Jackson statues. This is STUPID. https://t.co/7e7tHR7g7y — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) August 23, 2017

Some community members also went over to help with reattaching the tarp over the Lee statue #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/sxZnngmWR3 — Tim Dodson (@Tim_Dodson) August 23, 2017

I'm at Emancipation Park where workers from Charlottesville Parks and Rec are securing the tarp on the Lee Statue w/ rope and gorilla tape. pic.twitter.com/NwMFCKj2G2 — Alexis Gravely (@_AlexisWasHere) August 23, 2017

Yes, that’s much better. The city really ought to leave it exactly like that, forever … and then shoot a bunch of new postcards to promote tourism: “Greetings from Charlottesville, Virginia’s Most Woke City Since 2017.”

It is done. The statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is covered in a black tarp following the violence of Aug. 12 in #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/MiN3MbPw7n — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) August 23, 2017

Uh oh, here comes trouble.

John Miska arguing with CPD about whether he can legally cut the tarp off the Lee statue. With a pistol on his right leg. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/QPoUw8CzQJ — Jackson Landers (@JacksonJLanders) August 23, 2017

He has a pistol on his right leg? And a name, and a face, and he’s talking to a police officer? Why didn’t he just sneak in at night with his face covered like the alt-left communists who took a sledgehammer to a 225-year-old monument honoring Christopher Columbus?

Video shows man trying to cut off tarp covering up Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville that was covered out of respect for Heather Heyer pic.twitter.com/rFoATESfU7 — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2017

ABC News is really going with the narrative that the statues were covered with ugly black tarps out of respect for Heather Heyer?

Within three hours, someone is already trying to remove tarp from Lee statue #Charlottesville — Chris Suarez (@Suarez_CM) August 23, 2017

Tarp over Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville is patched back together after being cut earlier https://t.co/GE6xpHPpQh — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 23, 2017

Has President Trump made a statement decrying those who would try to remove the black tarp? Someone check Jim Acosta’s Twitter feed; he’s probably on it.

* * *

