There are plenty of conservatives and Republicans — #NeverTrump and MAGA alike — who think it would be best if President Trump eased up on the tweeting. They aren’t to be confused, though, with those who have argued that Twitter should ban Trump’s personal @realDonaldTrump account because of all the “hate tweets” it generates.

Then there’s the capitalist solution proposed by former covert CIA ops officer and 16th minute of fame seeker Valerie Plame Wilson. We missed the kickoff of her #BuyTwitter #Ban Trump GoFundMe effort, but now that it’s been live for five days, we can announced that she’s just $999,997,000 shy of her fundraising goal to purchase Twitter and kick Trump off the service.

Wilson’s pitch that’s raking in the cash:

Donald Trump has done a lot of horrible things on Twitter. From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm’s way. But threatening actual nuclear war with North Korea takes it to a dangerous new level. It’s time to shut him down. The bad news is Twitter has ignored growing calls to enforce their own community standards and delete Trump’s account. The good news is we can make that decision for them.

A billion dollars would buy a controlling interest in Twitter — “a small price to pay to take away Trump’s most powerful megaphone and prevent a horrific nuclear war.”

Is this the best/worst GoFundMe campaign since Jill Stein used the service to crowdfund recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania?

@iamjohnoliver: "When Twitter was invented, I bet they didn’t imagine it'd lead to nuclear armageddon." #BuyTwitter https://t.co/HhbaHSluTx — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) August 21, 2017

Straightforward from here:

Raise a billion dollars and buy shares of Twitter Ban Donald Trump from using Twitter ??? Avert nuclear war with North Korea

Plame Wilson really ought to add that banning Trump from Twitter could also save Florida and several costal cities from being submerged as the polar ice caps melt; that should bring in a few extra bucks.

