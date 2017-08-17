The Atlantic’s Peter Beinart thinks the time is right for everyone who declared themselves #NeverTrump to admit they should have endorsed Hillary Clinton when they had the chance.
to all those #nevertrumpers who still wouldn't endorse Hillary: Isn't it time to publicly admit you were wrong?
— Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) August 17, 2017
No.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) August 17, 2017
— John Partin (@j_partin95) August 17, 2017
LOL, no.
— JWF (@JammieWF) August 17, 2017
Nah, I'm good. https://t.co/9MKJcCQYCh
— jon gabriel (@exjon) August 17, 2017
Yeah… about that. No. https://t.co/OIPnECCGpJ
— ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) August 17, 2017
We weren't. https://t.co/WIEWyJSFOw
— Charles A Silverman (@chsilvlaw) August 17, 2017
Nope. The "it's a binary choice!" thing doesn't work in either direction. https://t.co/w6egyWoKvw
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) August 17, 2017
Nothing in the world could have made this non-Trump voter support Hillary, the most corrupt candidate in my lifetime.
— Rob Waterson (@RobWaterson) August 17, 2017
Nope. I didn't vote for either of these crooks, and I still wouldn't. https://t.co/noxZfGXBvD
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 17, 2017
Both Trump AND Hillary were unworthy of my vote. And it wasn't a close call. GOP and Dems, do better. https://t.co/z7Pp3U8toV
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 17, 2017
The evil you don't know doesn't stop being evil because of the evil you do know. https://t.co/C62FWlEwe9
— neontaster (@neontaster) August 17, 2017
I was never a Trump supporter, but I thank God each and every day that Hillary Clinton is NOT our president. https://t.co/SyRDIStJIu
— Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) August 17, 2017
Time to move on Peter.
She was rejected, twice.
As a #NeverTrump I say that didn't make me a clinton voter https://t.co/ImvZAuCVmC
— Bruce Newman (@BruceNV) August 17, 2017
Okay guys, we attracted a bunch of allies across party lines to go against their own side. Now, let's find a way to blame this all on them. https://t.co/PPJaqQuyW7
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 17, 2017
No. As awful as this guy is, at least he's not Hillary Clinton.
We didn't make you guys nominate her. Keep crying. https://t.co/wSrrwnUglS
— Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) August 17, 2017
You're just gonna cry for all 8 years of Trump, aren't you? https://t.co/oVfFHrJ0xe
— Western Warlord (@NoSlackDelta) August 17, 2017
National scold Matthew Dowd chided Beinart and accused him of not helping:
Peter, do you really think this is helpful? I have learned not to rub people's noses in it when they are evolving.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 17, 2017
This guy never ceases to amaze me with his smug self righteousness. https://t.co/JaPCl5HskT
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 17, 2017
