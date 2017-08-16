We were kind of hoping that the wall-to-wall media coverage of white supremacists would die out sometime before fall, but it’s looking very possible that we might be watching Wolf Blitzer reporting earnestly on the Million Juggalo March in mid-September.

It’s been a while since we checked in on rap duo Insane Clown Posse, but the story remains essentially the same: fans of Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, known as “Juggalos,” found themselves included in the FBI’s National Gang Threat Assessment and have been fighting the stigma ever since. They’ve been planning their march on Washington for a year, but now it looks like their event is going to overlap with something called the Mother of All Rallies.

Pro-Trump rally now scheduled at same time and place as Juggalo March on Washington https://t.co/tMv2BQ0YHM pic.twitter.com/teUjaNTdTE — billboard (@billboard) August 16, 2017

MetalSucks reports that the MOAR’s aim is to “defend American culture and values,” and what screams “American culture” like Insane Clown Posse? The intent of the Juggalo March is to fight the “ongoing discrimination and profiling” of ICP fans. So, what happens on Sept. 16 should the march and rally collide?

Definitely set the DVR, although C-SPAN hasn’t announced which event it’s going to cover.

