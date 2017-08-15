For an announcement about infrastructure, President Trump managed to rile just about everyone Tuesday. Of course, the press didn’t care about his plan for the country’s infrastructure; they wanted another take on Charlottesville, and they got it.

It’s about this time people have to wonder just what sort of job Anthony Scaramucci would have done as communications director … would Mooch have been able to come up with something that didn’t set off just about every journalist and pundit in America?

It’s not for us to translate the president’s statements; doesn’t somebody in D.C. get paid good money to write presidential speeches that don’t deliver talking points to the opposition party on a silver platter?

Are there genuinely good people out there concerned about the need to remove all Confederate monuments — today — even if it means the activists taking matters into their own hands? Sure. But that’s not what Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth “2020” Warren heard.

They fought to create this country; still, they were slave owners … who wants to be the first to accuse Merkley of defending slavery?

Even if they specialize in identity politics and division, one thing Democrat politicians share is unity of message. Of course, plenty of Republicans will step forward to criticize the president’s statement as well, but they’ll be accused of doing so for purely political reasons.

