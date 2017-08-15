For an announcement about infrastructure, President Trump managed to rile just about everyone Tuesday. Of course, the press didn’t care about his plan for the country’s infrastructure; they wanted another take on Charlottesville, and they got it.

The President of the United States just defended neo-Nazis and blamed those who condemn their racism and hate. This is sick. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, you are embarrassing our country and the millions of Americans who fought and died to defeat Nazism. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2017

The President of the United States just went on TV & defended ppl attending a white supremacist rally of neoNazis & klansmen.

Just sickening — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) August 15, 2017

When it comes to Nazism, white supremacy & domestic terrorism, the only sides are good vs. evil. @realdonaldtrump, which side are you on? — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) August 15, 2017

It’s a sad day in American history when the President of the United States defends white supremacists. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) August 15, 2017

There is only one side that brought brutality, nazi flags, and swastikas to Charlottesville. https://t.co/Zh2M0uKt29 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) August 15, 2017

There is no “many sides” equivalence when one side is engaging in hate speech, advocating discrimination, and seeking to instill fear. https://t.co/Zt7orbcg0d — Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) August 15, 2017

Trump just repeated his previous views of the moral equivalence of white supremacists and civil rights protesters in #Charlottesville. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) August 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, there is no moral equivalence between those who fight for civil rights and white supremacists. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) August 15, 2017

Washington and Jefferson fought to create this country. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson fought to preserve slavery. Not the same! — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) August 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump yet again, you stood up for neo-Nazis and white supremacists today. Yet again, you've failed to live up to your office. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) August 15, 2017

There are not ‘many sides’ to blame for #Charlottesville. There is right and wrong. White nationalism, hatred and bigotry are wrong. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 15, 2017

As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment. This is not my President. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017

There has to be room for people of all political stripes among the coalition of the sane. We all need to take our country back together. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) August 15, 2017

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: there are not “many sides” to this. pic.twitter.com/AosWtqVt3k — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 15, 2017

It appears @realDonaldTrump is back to “many sides” on the Charlottesville terror attack. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 15, 2017

There are not “many sides” to a terrorist attack. White nationalists fueled this attack and they must be held accountable. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) August 15, 2017

There is only one side. White supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazis, & hate groups have no place in our country. The President needs to say that. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) August 15, 2017

By saying he is not taking sides, Donald Trump clearly is. When David Duke and white supremacists cheer, you’re doing it very very wrong. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2017

Great and good American presidents seek to unite not divide. Donald Trump’s remarks clearly show he is not one of them. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 15, 2017

Charlottesville violence was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts. — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 15, 2017

Did you really just compare neo-Nazis & white supremacists to the other side? @realDonaldTrump, there is one evil side here. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) August 15, 2017

Wow, what a disgrace. There is only one side. No one, especially not the leader of the free world, should ever tolerate violent racists. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 15, 2017

Yes, @POTUS, there's 2 sides to Charlottesville. 1 is right & 1 is wrong. 1 is full of hate & 1 stands up to hate. You're on the wrong side. — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 15, 2017

"Both sides" didn't carry torches, wear swastikas, drive a car into innocents. It's not "both sides." https://t.co/SYUa2YXyo2 — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) August 15, 2017

Off prompter and in his own words, the president gives comfort to white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Absolutely horrifying. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

My parents fled Nazi Germany. There's no "many siding" this Mr. President. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) August 15, 2017

