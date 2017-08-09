The Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon that North Korea had managed to produce a miniaturized nuclear warhead able to fit inside its missiles, but it wasn’t until President Trump warned North Korea of “fire and fury” that social media lit up with chatter that a nuclear war was imminent.

Well, I turned 48 today and it's the first time in my life I've actually worried about nuclear war…and the POTUS is golfing, so… — Holly Nason (@hollygraynason) August 9, 2017

Last night was the first time in my lifetime that I went to bed worried about nuclear war. I doubt it will be the last. #nonukes4trump — Tammy (@goatgranny63) August 9, 2017

Tonight is the first time in my life I will go to bed worrying about nuclear war. Mueller, please hurry. Someone has to stop this insanity — Stop The Madness (@susieqzimm) August 9, 2017

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow was among those sharing worries of a nuclear war, adding that it was something he hadn’t been concerned about during the Obama administration.

Say what you want about Obama, but I never once worried about a damned nuclear war… — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 8, 2017

That tweet garnered tens of thousands of likes, but chess champion and Human Rights Foundation chair Garry Kasparov suggested that perhaps a little more concern over nuclear war would have been a good thing during the Obama years.

Perhaps if you and Obama had been more worried about nuclear war then, it wouldn't be that much closer now. https://t.co/RITLvCqkRz — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 9, 2017

Threats don't just appear. Trump is unstable. All the more reason he shouldn't have been handed a half-dozen foreign policy time bombs. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 9, 2017

Putin's UKR invasion, Syria slaughter, ISIS surge, NK nukes, Venezuela collapse, Russian hacking. All kicked down the road w minimal action. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 9, 2017

President Obama did draw a red line or two in response to some of those foreign policy threats, but “minimal action” seems to sum up his approach pretty well.

And Bush. And Clinton, etc etc etc — dmbmeg (@dmbmeg) August 9, 2017

Ditto for Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/eWUu6jU8WM — Reality Check (@realitychek2015) August 9, 2017

Respectfully, you can look towards multiple administrations and make the same point. — Elizabeth Judd (@Emannjudd) August 9, 2017

Truth hurts. Time and again, Obama's foreign policy was beset by a Hamlet complex. — Jack Stallings (@morristeflon) August 9, 2017

Exactly! This hasn't just propped up over six months. Obama's terrible foreign policy has allowed this to become the threat it is. — Scott Scheppmann (@Schepps13) August 9, 2017

Obama put people/fans into this dreamlike state where threats DID simply disappear, and that made me uneasy. I'm weird. — AJ Fish (@aljfish) August 9, 2017

