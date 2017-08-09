The Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon that North Korea had managed to produce a miniaturized nuclear warhead able to fit inside its missiles, but it wasn’t until President Trump warned North Korea of “fire and fury” that social media lit up with chatter that a nuclear war was imminent.

New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow was among those sharing worries of a nuclear war, adding that it was something he hadn’t been concerned about during the Obama administration.

That tweet garnered tens of thousands of likes, but chess champion and Human Rights Foundation chair Garry Kasparov suggested that perhaps a little more concern over nuclear war would have been a good thing during the Obama years.

President Obama did draw a red line or two in response to some of those foreign policy threats, but “minimal action” seems to sum up his approach pretty well.

