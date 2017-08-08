It was no surprise that politicians and pundits scrambled Tuesday afternoon after President Trump promised to meet further threats from North Korea with “fire, fury, and frankly, power.” Still, it’s always surprising to see how quickly alumni from the Obama administration emerge from the woodwork to throw in their two cents on the mess they left behind.

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under Barack Obama, is always on hand to lend his expertise, and Tuesday was no exception. Rhodes, the “storyteller” credited with strategizing and running the Iran deal messaging campaign, certainly knows a thing or two about hostile foreign powers with an eye on building nuclear arsenals.

US should pursue diplomacy for interim understanding that limits NK nuke and missile program in exchange for limited steps by US + partners — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) August 8, 2017

OK, thanks. We’ll be in touch.

The guy who helped orchestrate the terrible Iran Nuclear deal is lecturing us on North Korea. No thanks dude. — Ben Albarn (@BenAlbarn) August 8, 2017

The irony here is beyond staggering. https://t.co/HJBKtub85r — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) August 8, 2017

Architect of the Iran Deal thinks he's qualified to lecture people about diplomacy https://t.co/KR6sUSQYbo — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 8, 2017

Okay, you really don't get a say in this. Thanks. https://t.co/NFOXS1fpc3 — Mr. Durden (@rottencoreblah) August 8, 2017

It's like, I actually think you can't get more insufferable. Or wrong. And then you do. https://t.co/b4CtZUWhyQ — Rachel Bovard (@Rachel_Bovard) August 8, 2017

You should aim for an interim understanding that you seldom have a good idea. https://t.co/6iGzTNwAGI — Renegade Jew (@DraftRyan2016) August 8, 2017

This clown wants to pursue literally the same policy that is the reason we are in the position we are in w/ NK having nukes. https://t.co/CU4QWwNWg2 — Dougs Slaughterhouse (@notthefakeDH) August 8, 2017

The man who spun lies for the Iran nuclear deal is lecturing us on Noth Korea. You really are a joke @brhodes 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GVWIJN8BiR — Ben Albarn (@BenAlbarn) August 8, 2017

You and Obama had the ball and dropped it on Trump, now you want to make stupid comments about making deals like the one you made with Iran — perry bevels (@bevels_perry) August 8, 2017

You think just throwing billions of dollars at them will help? https://t.co/LreZHOM3pV — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) August 8, 2017

Then send them a pallet of cash and create an echo chamber to convince people it's a good idea. https://t.co/3a31QOoayN — Dan (@danieltobin) August 8, 2017

This guy really has no clue when he should just stay silent. https://t.co/FSWblAXBPV — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) August 8, 2017

You were a spectacular failure. Please shut up — Jeff Goulash (@JeffGoulash) August 8, 2017

