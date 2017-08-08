It was no surprise that politicians and pundits scrambled Tuesday afternoon after President Trump promised to meet further threats from North Korea with “fire, fury, and frankly, power.” Still, it’s always surprising to see how quickly alumni from the Obama administration emerge from the woodwork to throw in their two cents on the mess they left behind.

Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications under Barack Obama, is always on hand to lend his expertise, and Tuesday was no exception. Rhodes, the “storyteller” credited with strategizing and running the Iran deal messaging campaign, certainly knows a thing or two about hostile foreign powers with an eye on building nuclear arsenals.

OK, thanks. We’ll be in touch.

