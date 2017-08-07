As Twitchy reported earlier today, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appeared on CNN defending his lawsuit against the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funds to cities that ignore federal law and serve as sanctuaries to people in the U.S. illegally.

On Monday evening, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued his own statement, in which he cited Chicago’s “unprecedented violent crime surge” and accused the city’s political leadership of adopting “an official policy of protecting criminal aliens who prey on their own residents.”

Statement by Attorney General Sessions on the City of Chicago's Lawsuit Against the U.S. Department of Justice https://t.co/hY2xWe3JQc — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) August 7, 2017

AG Sessions full statement to the city of Chicago: pic.twitter.com/Rs1kwOZqJ4 — Sari Horwitz (@SariHorwitz) August 7, 2017

Sessions’ statement concludes:

The Mayor complains that the federal government’s focus on enforcing the law would require a “reordering of law enforcement practice in Chicago.” But that’s just what Chicago needs: a recommitment to the rule of law and to policies that rollback the culture of lawlessness that has beset the city. This administration will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety. So it’s this simple: Comply with the law or forego taxpayer dollars.

So that’s that.

Way to go AG Sessions. Perfect statement. — Kelly (@canyyoulove) August 7, 2017

In other words, dressing a tantrum up in a lawsuit doesn't make it less of a tantrum. — Mood_Biscuit (@Mood_Biscuit) August 7, 2017

Sessions tells it like it is! Comply or no $$$. Thanks @jeffsessions ! — Lorri DiCassio (@LdicassioLorri) August 7, 2017

Take away their money. No mercy. — Syntax Error 🌹 🇺🇸 (@SyntaxError1871) August 7, 2017

Attorney General Sessions statement is spot on! The American people demand cities and states follow the Rule of Law. — Formidable Warrior (@lawdawgseven) August 7, 2017

If you are a victim of a crime by an Illegal in a Sanctuary City. Take legal action against the City Official that harbors him/her. — Accountable, Co. (@ThinkLogic0215) August 7, 2017

All these idiots took an oath to protect Americans. They need to live up to it or get the hell out of this country. — #TrustNobody (@cbfolsom122) August 7, 2017

Thank you Mr. Attorney General! Very well said! https://t.co/spsh07n6kZ — Billy Cub 78 (@Billy_Cub_78) August 7, 2017

