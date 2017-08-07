As Twitchy reported earlier today, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appeared on CNN defending his lawsuit against the Trump administration for threatening to withhold federal funds to cities that ignore federal law and serve as sanctuaries to people in the U.S. illegally.

On Monday evening, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued his own statement, in which he cited Chicago’s “unprecedented violent crime surge” and accused the city’s political leadership of adopting “an official policy of protecting criminal aliens who prey on their own residents.”

Sessions’ statement concludes:

The Mayor complains that the federal government’s focus on enforcing the law would require a “reordering of law enforcement practice in Chicago.” But that’s just what Chicago needs: a recommitment to the rule of law and to policies that rollback the culture of lawlessness that has beset the city.

This administration will not simply give away grant dollars to city governments that proudly violate the rule of law and protect criminal aliens at the expense of public safety. So it’s this simple: Comply with the law or forego taxpayer dollars.

So that’s that.

