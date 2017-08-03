On a night like Thursday, when President Trump was scheduled to headline a rally in West Virginia, you know the hot takes are going to be coming in fast from all directions, but who’ll go the extra distance to really stand out?

Stuart Rothenberg, senior editor at Inside Elections, went all out in sizing up the people of West Virginia, many of whom wouldn’t make it in as immigrants under the Trump administration’s policies, which are in clear violation of that Emma Lazarus poem.

Hey, don’t take it personally, everyone. Rothenberg doesn’t disagree with Salena Zito’s assessment that the people of West Virginia are incredibly hard-working; they mean well, despite all of their many shortcomings.

See, his wife’s father was a coal miner in Pennsylvania, so he knows what he’s talking about.

