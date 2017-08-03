On a night like Thursday, when President Trump was scheduled to headline a rally in West Virginia, you know the hot takes are going to be coming in fast from all directions, but who’ll go the extra distance to really stand out?

Stuart Rothenberg, senior editor at Inside Elections, went all out in sizing up the people of West Virginia, many of whom wouldn’t make it in as immigrants under the Trump administration’s policies, which are in clear violation of that Emma Lazarus poem.

Lots of people in West Virginia can't support themselves or speak English. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) August 3, 2017

This is extremely ignorant. — Katie (@KatieHellerWV) August 3, 2017

They hate you.

Remember that. https://t.co/DvrzWiOeYD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2017

I am from WV, teach at a major university and speak languages. Comments like this elected Trump. Proceed — Victor (@VictorConservat) August 4, 2017

We speak English quite well troglodyte. Let us demolish your overrated political quid pro quo industry and see how well you survive. — Kel Hughes (@lightsong77) August 4, 2017

Respectfully as someone who comes from the region that is incredibly bigoted — people from West Virginia are incredible hard-working folks https://t.co/ICpDhJIDGd — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) August 4, 2017

@StuPolitics Yes – truly an offensive statement. — andysere (@andysere) August 4, 2017

This makes me so sad–this is exactly how folks from WV think the cosmopolitan class views them & then they prove it 😔

please be nicer Stu https://t.co/ICpDhJr2hD — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) August 4, 2017

All of my college classmates from WVA went home after school and supported themselves. Funny most from DC and suburbs went back and couldn't — William Bova (@endmoronism) August 4, 2017

Read this string to see how Libs/Dems really feel about people who need some help to get their feet firmly on the ground. https://t.co/0iqdDG4GX2 — ~Mamie Nickles~ (@MamieNickles) August 4, 2017

kudos to @SalenaZito for calling out this awful rhetoric https://t.co/dke2syOrhj — dan holler (@danholler) August 4, 2017

Hey, don’t take it personally, everyone. Rothenberg doesn’t disagree with Salena Zito’s assessment that the people of West Virginia are incredibly hard-working; they mean well, despite all of their many shortcomings.

Of course they are hard-working. They mean well. Just close-minded, provincial, angry & easily misled. My wife's dad was a coal miner in PA. https://t.co/9q5JJ3fq90 — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) August 4, 2017

See, his wife’s father was a coal miner in Pennsylvania, so he knows what he’s talking about.

"My wife's dad was a coal miner in PA" and "some of my best friends are gay" — Immortal Mike (@michaelbayer1) August 4, 2017

Lol, I always love that kind of statement. "My opinion means more because (stupid fucking reason)" https://t.co/YFiqflYA1b — ©™® (@HesGoingtoScore) August 4, 2017

Translation – your wife's father thought you were a smug asshole. And he was right. https://t.co/ZzZxTpr8rG — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2017

Have you ever reflected on your tendency to see people as a collective instead of as individuals? It could be illuminating. — Doc Washburn (@DocWashburn) August 4, 2017

They are "close-minded, provincial, angry & easily misled" because they didn't vote the way Stuart wanted them to vote. https://t.co/vtdfAGxwFS — ~Mamie Nickles~ (@MamieNickles) August 4, 2017

"Close-minded, provincial, angry, and easily misled." So I guess they're qualified to be D.C. political reporters? https://t.co/fFqWvwRsq4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 4, 2017

A legit #WhyTrumpWon pair of tweets right here. pic.twitter.com/Q4Un3X8CL5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 4, 2017

Wow. This is how we got Trump. https://t.co/olG1NCLkF2 — Gingerific (@mchastain81) August 4, 2017

Why Trump won– Because Leftists talk about Americans outside of urban areas as if they were some lesser class of people. https://t.co/ru90pF2Z7Y — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 4, 2017

This is why we snort in derision when liberals say they are compassionate and the right is full of hate. Proven over and over to be a lie. — Baby Blues (@JudgeJanna) August 4, 2017

i feel like i tweet this once a day but Trump is going to win so unbelievably easy at this rate https://t.co/JA9hp7PbMP — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 4, 2017

The snide, nasty, dripping condescension is why we have Trump. I'm all in so please , keep it up. Thanks! — The Angriest Inch (@Qin_Jiushao) August 4, 2017

Your contribution to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign is greatly appreciated. Thanks! — David Rice (@bfmva7xsp) August 4, 2017

Trump definitely gonna be president forever. https://t.co/5hz9Pj5bNc — eric (@eriContrarian) August 4, 2017

I would never consider marking fun of an entire state of people who might be different than me-you need to come to West Virginia with me sir https://t.co/o6CFJumI4n — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) August 4, 2017

