On Wednesday, President Trump signed into law new sanctions against Russia in a bill he called “significantly flawed.”

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill but blasts Congress: "As President, I can make far better deals” https://t.co/NpkiJ3cwzI pic.twitter.com/HPHVi5IO3b — POLITICO (@politico) August 2, 2017

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev responded by saying the sanctions marked “the beginning of full-fledged trade war” and “the end of our hopes of improving relations with the new administration.” Medvedev also took on Trump personally, accusing him of “complete impotence” for relinquishing his power to Congress.

JUST IN: Russian PM Medvedev: Pres. Trump's admin. "has demonstrated full impotence" in signing new Russia sanctions. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 2, 2017

Russia PM: new U.S. sanctions amount to 'full-scale trade war' https://t.co/yF36mmCPnw pic.twitter.com/4EV3Cq7RSv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 2, 2017

The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) August 2, 2017

Medvedev didn’t mince words, but it was a tweet from Russia’s official Twitter account, run by the Russian Foreign Ministry, that caught a lot of people’s attention. The text sounds mildly threatening, and it seems to be accompanied by a picture of some sort of battle or siege.

Actually, it’s video from a folk festival in the town of Zaraysk, so now it looks like the full-scale trade war will deprive the U.S. of medieval jousting reenactments.

Whoever comes to us with #sanctions, from sanctions will perish. We dedicate this video to those who try to hurt us with new sanctions! pic.twitter.com/VdoYI3mK2u — РоссиЯ 🇷🇺 (@Russia) August 2, 2017

