On Wednesday, President Trump signed into law new sanctions against Russia in a bill he called “significantly flawed.”

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev responded by saying the sanctions marked “the beginning of full-fledged trade war” and “the end of our hopes of improving relations with the new administration.” Medvedev also took on Trump personally, accusing him of “complete impotence” for relinquishing his power to Congress.

Trending

Medvedev didn’t mince words, but it was a tweet from Russia’s official Twitter account, run by the Russian Foreign Ministry, that caught a lot of people’s attention. The text sounds mildly threatening, and it seems to be accompanied by a picture of some sort of battle or siege.

Actually, it’s video from a folk festival in the town of Zaraysk, so now it looks like the full-scale trade war will deprive the U.S. of medieval jousting reenactments.

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dmitry Medvedevfolk festivalMinistry of Foreign AffairsRussiasanctions