“Stephen Miller” is currently the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter in the United States following his clash with CNN’s Jim Acosta over the Trump administration’s proposed immigration policy.

It’s not unusual to see members of the media reflexively oppose anything that originates within the Trump administration, but for some reason, people were particularly bent out of shape that Miller wasn’t impressed that Acosta read bits of “The New Colossus” off of his phone as if that poem were official U.S. immigration policy.

.@Acosta quoted part of "The New Colossus," from the Statue of Liberty, during a briefing. Here's the full poem: https://t.co/GWKAcvhFIO pic.twitter.com/Q847OSOPsA — CNN International (@cnni) August 2, 2017

Hey look, here’s Jim Acosta tweeting out the entire text of the poem … because that will prove … something.

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 3, 2017

A lot of people tweeted and reprinted the poem all over social media after the briefing, as well as the claim that Miller was echoing white supremacist talking points by noting that the poem was not an original feature of the Statue of Liberty but added later.

Judd Legum of ThinkProgress led off a multi-part tweet that we won’t bother with, but Rebekah Entralgo did note that white nationalists like Richard Spencer had previously called the addition of the poem “offensive.”

1. Stephen Miller attacked the Statue of Liberty poem today, echoing a popular white nationalist talking point https://t.co/z1Q0HkyJoz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 2, 2017

Chelsea Clinton retweeted Legum and mixed in a bit of “Animal Farm” for good measure, apparently not seeing the irony that the Declaration of Independence was signed by a bunch of English-speaking white men in order to establish a sovereign nation with icky borders to defend and stuff.

Aug.2,1776: Congress signs Declaration of Independence

Aug.2,2017: White House submits some people are created more equal than others &👇 https://t.co/lH4tSG1fwO — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 3, 2017

What’s worse than Miller allegedly echoing white supremacist talking points? His critics echoing each other. Why are these people hanging out on white supremacist websites anyway?

How did Miller know Statue of Liberty poem was added later? Happens to be popular white nationalist talking point… https://t.co/K2hiTZCFUh — Sarah Ryley (@MissRyley) August 2, 2017

Or maybe he knows a little bit of U.S. history? Nah, he must have read it on a neo-Nazi blog somewhere.

Historical facts are 'white nationalist talking' points? How very …interesting. — Warren Bonesteel (@warrenbonesteel) August 3, 2017

Old Democrats: Anti-intellectualism is racist.

New Democrats: Book learnin' is racist! https://t.co/uTMDLOGMds — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) August 3, 2017

Knowing historical factoids is now evidence that you're a racist. https://t.co/UGe10z0bk5 — neontaster (@neontaster) August 3, 2017

Hate facts are the worst facts. https://t.co/noa4jukEno — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 3, 2017

Knowledge is now "white nationalism talking points". We've come full circle. That is enough internet for the evening. ✌🏻 — lauren (@LilMissRightie) August 2, 2017

Don’t leave yet … there are so many more hot takes to process.

The complete text of "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus What Stephen Miller did today was echo white supremacist talking points. pic.twitter.com/blQVpLxZuz — Jim Ludes (@JMLudes) August 3, 2017

Good to know the Trump admin sent Stephen Miller out today to spout white nationalist talking points at the White House podium #shame — Nick Wunderlin (@nick_wunderful) August 2, 2017

Stephen Miller is literally regurgitating the white supremacist talking points I've been arguing against for the last year. pic.twitter.com/NFPDVs1rsD — Dr. H X Thompson (@GrafHeysoos) August 2, 2017

All of Stephen Miller comments are popular White Nationalist talking points. https://t.co/F0HF4iyC9P — (((Dell))) (@fdell3) August 3, 2017

Nope. Miller wheeled out white nationalist talking points, long debunked. Just accept that you're a racist. Karma will take care of you. — AmericanPatriot (@truthwarrior66) August 3, 2017

He seriously was spouting white supremacist talking points and anti-Semitic dog whistles the entire time. — Drunki⚽️🍻⚽️Cazorla (@HydeParkSwag) August 2, 2017

Shouldn't Stephen Miller be barred for feeding the American people white nationalist talking points? That seems worse to me. I dunno. 🙄 — Kevin Moore (@kevinwmoore) August 2, 2017

By "downplays" you mean "regurgitated white nationalist talking points", right? — Christian_Salafia (@csalafia) August 2, 2017

Kid, you're confused. Miller just went up and recited white supremacist talking points that David Duke and StormFront use. Get new heroes. — Cruz (@Cruzlovesmovies) August 2, 2017

This man is revolting. Sounds like he got his talking points from that white supremacist dirtbag Spencer. https://t.co/yo6w9Bwd9J — Alyson Miles (@maudlinaly) August 3, 2017

I agree. No one's surprised. It's important to point white nationalist talking points each time for the many people out of that loop. — (((Meldotte))) (@Meldotte) August 3, 2017

I wonder if people like Rich Lowry are aware they are defending white nationalist talking points. https://t.co/s8jkil5IxU — William Schwartz (@2William) August 3, 2017

This is crazy – Miller is not arguing in good faith, using white nationalist talking points. Thanks @Acosta for keeping him on the hook. https://t.co/kFNOVaSpSD — Kevin H (@kevnham) August 2, 2017

Watching a White House official use White Nationalist talking points in press conference about immigration was disgusting. #StevenMiller — Rufus (@ShouldBeEZD) August 3, 2017

I'm going to assume that Acosta knew exactly what he was doing – triggering a fool to repeat white nationalist talking points. #StevenMiller — Rufus (@ShouldBeEZD) August 3, 2017

ATTN MSM: stephen miller is a white supremacist espousing white supremacist talking points to advance WH & DOJ's white supremacist agenda — Emotional Glitch (@alxswlkr) August 2, 2017

Good talk.

FACT CHECK: True. Saccharine poems tacked onto public monuments are completely irrelevant to immigration law and policy-making. pic.twitter.com/rVmXsLxwRO — J Burton (@JBurtonXP) August 2, 2017

Get ready for another shocker …

Very interesting data in here. Among them: "learn English!" is an overwhelmingly popular position across both parties. https://t.co/ZlSiTr84c9 — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 2, 2017

Breaking news: people want immigrants to learn the language of the country they are moving to. https://t.co/VSwKl4Vqrm — neontaster (@neontaster) August 2, 2017

* * *

