Not that Democrats have been ratcheting up the fear factor over the (relatively toothless) effort to repeal Obamacare, but even a standard procedural vote on Tuesday was interpreted as a literal death sentence by some more dramatically inclined citizens out there.

Sen. Chris Murphy got in on the game earlier Tuesday, apparently hoping to sway the votes of some of his Republican colleagues (or, failing that, just keep his membership in The Resistance in good standing).

Gut check time. If the House bill – or any variant of it – passes, thousands will go bankrupt or die. This is not hyperbole. This is real. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 25, 2017

Right, Not hyperbole. Here r some other words for it: exaggeration, overstatement, magnification, embellishment, excess, overkill, rhetoric. https://t.co/N57ll4XCwT — Natasha Fatale (@N_Fatale) July 25, 2017

The chair recognizes the Senator from the State of Hyperbole. https://t.co/huXHdVhquk — Ned Ryerson (@Crapplefratz) July 25, 2017

The epitome of hyperbole. https://t.co/4zuu4bWqpZ — SethRich not Russia (@ZeelandCap) July 25, 2017

Saying "this is not hyperbole" doesn't make it not hyperbole. https://t.co/TaXMwyLiN4 — neontaster (@neontaster) July 25, 2017

If you have to say "this is not hyperbole," it's definitely hyperbole. — Chris A. Mahoney (@unashamedusa) July 26, 2017

No, it literally IS hyperbole:1. obvious & intentional exaggeration. 2.a figure of speech not intended to be taken literally, #TrueWords — CininNh (@CininNewH) July 25, 2017

It's the worst kind of hyperbole. The kind based in bullshit. https://t.co/abrjTWPC7E — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 25, 2017

Well, we know it’s not hyperbole because he said it wasn’t. Also, adding “any variant” as a qualifier was a clever move, as it precludes the need to seriously consider any amendments. Anything other than leaving Obamacare in place will bankrupt and/or kill thousands. Any questions?

How did anybody survive before Obama? https://t.co/gS2FjX0oI6 — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) July 25, 2017

Am I the only person who doesn't remember all of the dead people in the streets prior to 2010? — The Bubba (@Thebubbaisin) July 25, 2017

How quickly everyone forgets the millions dead in the streets prior to the ACA! — Ten Thousand 4 Kek (@10kStrong4KEK) July 25, 2017

That’s the question we keep asking ourselves. Maybe the eight years of prosperity everyone enjoyed under President Obama allowed us all to block out those Bush-era memories that are too psychologically scarring to confront … like shopping for health insurance on the open market.

Lighten up, Francis.. — German Shepherd (@GermanShepher10) July 25, 2017

People literally dying in the streets the instant the bill passes. No drama or hyperbole at all. Believe it all. — My name is Harvey (@Man_frenjensen) July 25, 2017

Question: Does anybody die when Obamacare causes rates to skyrocket and exchanges to collapse? If not, why not? https://t.co/haVUEDn3tT — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) July 25, 2017

So therefore: "No one died or went bankrupt under Obamacare or any variant of it. This is not hyperbole. This is real." Right? https://t.co/UF8Z2Hp4G4 — Michael_Haz (@Michael_Haz) July 25, 2017

No one is killing anyone. Drama drama drama is all you got😂 — Vicki Morris (@vickimorris191) July 25, 2017

Does this mean nobody will EVER die or EVER go bankrupt…….. EVER if the bill DOESN'T pass? Wow….what a deal https://t.co/CLrs3Cx4T1 — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) July 25, 2017

Fact checkers will ignore your nonsense, but it's still nonsense. You're a clown. https://t.co/wqFWTJze48 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 25, 2017

For God's sake man, you're right there – grab a machete and start saving our lives, chop chophttps://t.co/9j78YZGb7M — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 25, 2017

Too late … let this be Sen. Chris Murphy’s legacy. Certainly he could have done something drastic if the lives of thousands are literally on the line.

Records are sparse from Pre-Obama Era, but when did it go from "lack of insurance will bankrupt people" to "IT WILL LITERALLY KILL MILLIONS" — Allan (@AllanRicharz) July 25, 2017

2000 years ago, 18 trillion people didn't have Obamacare AND THEY'RE ALL DEAD! Coincidence? I think not. — John Hasley (@PonsSublicius) July 25, 2017

Now do the millions who lost their plans and can not afford health care because of the ACA https://t.co/6SWi1P0Tx9 — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) July 25, 2017

This is hyperbole. What about the hundreds of thousands who lost their doctors and providers BECAUSE OF ObamaCare. #CricketsAsUsual — The King (@The_King) July 25, 2017

Being under Obamacare much longer, will make me go bankrupt. This is not hyperbole.

This is real. https://t.co/abrjTWPC7E — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 26, 2017

Listen, idiot… all the ACA accomplished was taking coverage and money from group A and giving it to group B. https://t.co/abrjTWPC7E — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 26, 2017

Gut check time. I liked my doctor but because of obamacare I lost my doctor AND my HC costs tripled. FULL REPEAL of obamacare is needed. — BitterClinger4Trump (@BitterClinger08) July 25, 2017

You tripled what I pay every month for health insurance. Sit the fuck down. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) July 25, 2017

Hey dumbass, sometimes people incur medical expenses they can't afford. Bankruptcy Protects them from financial ruin. Nobody's dying ya dolt https://t.co/LW88NISNtx — Nick (@NickBuser5) July 26, 2017

If people are going bankrupt, it’s because their premiums & deductibles went through the roof. Where’s our $2,500 savings? — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) July 25, 2017

Forget about your $2,500 savings … thousands if not millions will die!

revolution time. No-one is going to save us but us. — Jeff/Neighsayer (@PunishmentHurts) July 25, 2017

Anyone voting FOR the House Bill, or any variant of it should have their name read aloud at every bankruptcy hearing & funerals that follows — Steven Wishnoff (@stevenwishnoff) July 25, 2017

Money isn't real. Time to take down the banks and the system — Jamie Laverick (@jamie_laverick) July 25, 2017

Judging by the response to previous attacks, would the appropriate response be to declare a war on Congress? — Gert Sønderby (@gsonderby) July 25, 2017

Glad we’re all thinking clearly here.

