Maybe it’s just us, but the time seems to be shrinking between when a Republican proposes something and the media rushes forward with a heartbreaking personal story of a real person touched by that policy.

It should work the other way too, but it rarely does; check out video of Stephen Colbert and guest Patrick Stewart dying in melodramatic Shakespearian fashion as they mocked the idea that there were “victims” of Obamacare. OK, maybe the president lied about keeping your doctor and saving $2,500 in premiums each year, but millions will certainly die if it’s repealed and replaced with any Republican plan.

So when the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump’s travel ban was not unconstitutional, the race was on to find real-world victims (preferably not hoaxes). Sure enough, the press found a girls robotics team from Afghanistan that was supposed to travel to D.C. for the FIRST Global Challenge but was denied entry. So much for all that talk about encouraging girls to pursue STEM fields.

Afghanistan's all-girl teenager robotics team gets denied entry to the U.S., won't be able to compete https://t.co/HebxR8gubr pic.twitter.com/gyOWRbKMZk — Forbes (@Forbes) June 30, 2017

The United States of America is now scared of an all-girl teenager robotics team. Feeling so proud. #MAGA #TravelBan https://t.co/8dG6Yq2JUa — christian4muslims (@cma4peace) June 30, 2017

Let's put this in perspective… a country in that part of the world has an all-female robotics team and the US is discriminating against it — Shawn Geraghty (@ShawnG71) June 30, 2017

If you stand in the way of "Afghanistan's all-girl robotics team" then you can be 100% sure that you're the bad guy in this situation. https://t.co/XrCnzZ8Zd7 — Jonathan Leahy (@Jonathan_Leahy) June 30, 2017

How many billions has the US spent on Afghanistan to get to the point where there is an all-girl robotics team it can deny entry to? https://t.co/PA06AzCjD1 — Stephanie Carvin (@StephanieCarvin) June 30, 2017

Why ppl actually hate you white pigs… Denied: Afghanistan's All-Girl Robotics Team Can't Get Visas To The US https://t.co/13khntpfhO — j (@PhlyingRPh2) June 30, 2017

Can someone explain how the Afghan all-girl teenage robotics team is a threat to national security but Trump's access to nukes is not? https://t.co/y3LkX0aMoH — We Are Watching TN (@wearewatchingtn) June 30, 2017

Thank god we kept the girls' robotics team out to protect ourselves. https://t.co/0mwW8Urbh4 — Peevish (@Otherginger) June 30, 2017

Well I feel safer now! Those teenage girls on a robotics team can be very dangerous, amirite? 😳#WeAreAGlobalEmbarrassment 😔 https://t.co/VeBbrrL2hQ — Jayne 💥Resist💥 (@WienerJaMD) June 30, 2017

Since we’re conservatives and already branded as heartless … no, it doesn’t seem fair that the team should be denied visas, but we also kind of like the revival of the unpopular idea that yes, nations have borders and the right to enforce them.

As it turns out, the Afghan girls’ team will be coming to the United States after all, after the president reportedly interceded on their behalf.

Trump intervenes to grant rejected Afghan girls entry to U.S. for robot contest https://t.co/ro72XyVKUW via @nahaltoosi pic.twitter.com/XIVtYDGfTV — POLITICO (@politico) July 13, 2017

Why would they want to come here? Don't they know it's like The Handmaid's Tale? https://t.co/Vx69MmMXWa — Luxury Yacht Owner (@CounterMoonbat) July 14, 2017

According to media reports, the girls were rejected at least twice by the State Department, which does not disclose details of its decision making. However, Politico reports that “one common reason Afghans are rejected for U.S. entry is the concern that they will overstay their visas and refuse to go back home.”

No he does not get points for this. It's an admission that his idiotic, racist #MuslimBan is ineffective at best. #NoBanNoWallNoRaids — Shady Marmalade (@POTUSThesaurus) July 13, 2017

So glad these young girls are able to participate in this event. Sad that Trump did this only because of a political reason, Sad. Sick. — Elena Maria Grothe (@boricua330) July 13, 2017

Should we forget what a horrible person he is now? Why are you publicizing this? This should have been a given. — shrink (@offthespectrums) July 13, 2017

Why are they publicizing it? Because it’s an important update to a story that went viral? News? And why should their visas have been a given?

The State Department hereby grants your visa because:

Your story made us cry.

Your story made us laugh.

Your photo was so cute.

We don’t want people to think we’re mean.

That is awesome news. I so did not expect that from him but good for him. It was the right thing to so. — Lisa L. Davis (@ldavisyyz) July 13, 2017

Good to see common sense reign here…. — Micah Willbrand (@CU_Micah) July 13, 2017

Good for Trump, who has some compassion. — Kennedy Maize (@kennedymaize) July 14, 2017

What a novel idea! Allow people into the U.S. on our terms. Great job President Trump! — Roming (@Roming16) July 13, 2017

